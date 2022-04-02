Victims of fiery crash in Omaha identified

Two women who died in a fiery crash in Omaha late Thursday have been identified.
Sara Zimmerman, 37, and Amanda Schook, 38, both of Gretna, were killed when an SUV and a pickup truck collided at 192nd and F streets. Zimmerman, the driver of the 2018 Nissan Armada SUV, was eight months pregnant, Omaha police said. Schook was a passenger in the SUV.
Omaha police and Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. They found that an eastbound 2017 Ford F-250 pickup had entered the intersection and struck the southbound SUV, which caught fire after the crash.
The driver of the pickup, Zachary Paulson, 21, of Omaha, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with back and chest fractures.
Omaha police say the crash is still under investigation.