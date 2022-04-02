Victims of fiery crash in Omaha identified

Two women who died in a fiery crash in Omaha late Thursday have been identified.

Sara Zimmerman, 37, and Amanda Schook, 38, both of Gretna, were killed when an SUV and a pickup truck collided at 192nd and F streets. Zimmerman, the driver of the 2018 Nissan Armada SUV, was eight months pregnant, Omaha police said. Schook was a passenger in the SUV.