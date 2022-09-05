 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Johnson County men killed in crash near Syracuse

Two Johnson County men were killed in a head-on collision about 5 miles south of Syracuse early Saturday, according to the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say 29-year-old Charles Gregory of Cook was driving an Acura south on Nebraska 50 near County Road O shortly before 2:50 a.m. Saturday when he crossed the center line, colliding with a Mitsubishi SUV.

Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mitsubishi, 30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling, was life-flighted to Bryan West Campus, where he later died.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Gregory was wearing a seatbelt, but Paul was not. The crash remains under investigation.

On Friday night, a similar accident killed two people in a head-on collision on U.S. 77 near Barneston in Gage County when a car crossed the center line.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

