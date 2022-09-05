Two Johnson County men killed in crash near Syracuse

Two Johnson County men were killed in a head-on collision about 5 miles south of Syracuse early Saturday, according to the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say 29-year-old Charles Gregory of Cook was driving an Acura south on Nebraska 50 near County Road O shortly before 2:50 a.m. Saturday when he crossed the center line, colliding with a Mitsubishi SUV.

Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mitsubishi, 30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling, was life-flighted to Bryan West Campus, where he later died.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Gregory was wearing a seatbelt, but Paul was not. The crash remains under investigation.

On Friday night, a similar accident killed two people in a head-on collision on U.S. 77 near Barneston in Gage County when a car crossed the center line.