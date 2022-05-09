Trump involvement turns national eyes on Nebraska GOP gubernatorial race

Former President Donald Trump's personal involvement in Tuesday's Republican gubernatorial primary battle in Nebraska has turned national attention on a contest that appears to be too close to call.

Trump is accompanied by a spotlight wherever he chooses to go and his trip to a raceway near Greenwood halfway between Lincoln and Omaha eight days ago to voice his strong support for Charles Herbster raised the ante in this hard-fought battle, with the former president's power within the party now a factor on the Nebraska ballot too.

Trump's "immense sway within the Republican Party is on the line," Fox News stated in an online news story.

"The battle to succeed term-limited Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska has turned into a heated three-way fistfight that has grabbed attention far beyond the Great Plains state's borders," the Fox online story said.

The New York Times wrote that "Herbster is doing his best imitation of former President Donald J. Trump (and) has cracked his party into three camps, with Trump supporters, established conservatives and business-friendly moderates battling for power."

Ricketts has endorsed Jim Pillen of Columbus; Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha has support from an array of business-oriented Republicans.

"Conversations with voters suggested that Ricketts' support of Pillen could ultimately carry greater weight on Tuesday than Trump's backing of Herbster," a CNN News report suggested.

Citing late-in-the-campaign accusations that Herbster had improperly touched or groped a number of women at public events, Newsweek suggested that "Donald Trump's knack for endorsing primary candidates who go on to win their respective elections may come to an end on Tuesday."

Herbster has vigorously denied the allegations and suggested he is being attacked by "a smear campaign."

The Newsweek report stated that the most recent polls, along with online bookmakers, now are "suggesting (Trump's) pick in the Nebraska gubernatorial race will lose."

All the analysis and speculation will give way to voters' decisions Tuesday.

Pillen, a Columbus pork producer and University of Nebraska regent, wrapped up his campaign Monday with a statewide fly-around tour that took him to appearances in Omaha, Norfolk, Lincoln, Hastings, Scottsbluff and Columbus.

Herbster, a Falls City cattle producer and businessman, finished with campaign stops in tiny Byron in Thayer County, a village that counts fewer than 100 residents, and Seward, followed by a telephone town hall with Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump White House adviser who has been assisting his campaign.

Lindstrom, who is completing his eighth and final year in the Legislature, closed his campaign with stops in Grand Island, Hastings, Lincoln and Omaha.

"Although I don't have a crystal ball, looking at the current number of early ballots that have been returned, a rough prediction for voter turnout in the 2022 primary election is trending about 35%," Secretary of State Bob Evnen said.

As of the weekend, 122,679 ballots had already been cast, largely by mail.

A factor that could conceivably be determinative in a tight race is the switch of voter registration from Democratic to Republican by thousands of Nebraska Democrats in advance of Tuesday's primary election.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.