Seward man dies after two pickups collide near Utica

A Seward man died and another person has life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision just west of Utica early Friday.

At about 6:20 a.m., the York County Sheriff's Office responded after two pickup trucks — a GMC K2500 and a Chevrolet Avalanche — collided in the westbound lane of U.S. 34 near mile marker 286, close to the York and Seward County line.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 42-year-old Scott Sorensen of Seward, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile driving the GMC was taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and first responders from fire departments in York, Waco and Utica also responded to the crash.

The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating.