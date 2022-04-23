Pillen centers on tax relief, pro-life principles, personal character

Armed by the support of Gov. Pete Ricketts and most of the Nebraska Republican establishment, Jim Pillen is rounding the final turn of this year's marathon GOP primary race with a conservative focus on tax relief and personal devotion to "faith, family and pro-life principles."

At the end of a long and arduous campaign battle, Republican voters will have an opportunity to make a judgment based on "strong conservative leadership and character," Pillen said during a telephone interview.

The struggle turned intensely personal with a focus on character and behavior, or alleged behavior, when the Nebraska Examiner broke a story online stating that eight women, including Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, claimed that GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster of Falls City had inappropriately touched or groped them during encounters at public events.

Herbster immediately denied the allegations and his campaign manager, Ellen Keast, described them as "a political hit piece built on 100% false and baseless claims."

Pillen says his immediate reaction to the allegations was a strong feeling of "disgust."

Herbster has been universally viewed as the front-runner in a crowded Republican primary race, which also includes Sen. Brett Lindstrom and former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, both of Omaha, but there have been emerging signs — including recent polling results — that indicate the contest may have transformed now into a close and narrowing three-man dash to the finish.

Pillen said he remains focused on his own message and a crowded campaign schedule.

All 93 counties so far, 355 campaign events and counting, with an average turnout of perhaps 40 to 50 people, he said.

"Our future is our kids," Pillen said. And that's a focus: "We need to protect, train and keep our kids here."

Pillen, who operates Pillen Family Farms, a large, family-owned pork production enterprise which is headquartered in Columbus, said the state also needs to protect agriculture, its economic base.

That means protecting water and continuing to ease the burden on property taxes, he said.

"I'm a fiscal conservative," Pillen said.

"And I'm a very, very blessed guy," he said.

"We are who we are because of the people in our lives," he said, and that includes his parents and his wife, Suzanne.

Pillen said his work life has always been centered in agriculture — he describes himself as "a pig farmer" and he's also a veterinarian — and he says the campaign has opened a door for him to view firsthand the innovation, entrepreneurship and risk-taking that individual Nebraskans are engaged in every day.

"I've learned so much," he said. "It's been an extraordinary experience."

Taxes are too high, Pillen said, and Nebraska continues to be "not competitive" with other states in terms of limiting the tax burden and making it attractive for people to move to the state, or remain here.

"We have so much opportunity to continue to grow," he said. "There just aren't enough people."

And that can be addressed by making Nebraska more competitive in terms of tax policy, Pillen said, while also attracting a much-needed workforce.

Workforce development, housing, taxes, agriculture, expansion of broadband service in rural Nebraska and personal values all sit atop his list of priorities, he said.

Pillen's television advertising has included a show of support for Second Amendment gun rights and his campaign website includes a demand for "order on the southern border" where he says a lack of immigration enforcement is creating a national security risk.

"I will fight the socialist agenda at every turn," Pillen vows online.

Pillen is a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and at one point introduced a resolution designed to "prevent the imposition of critical race theory on NU campuses."

The resolution, aimed at opposing a specific framework for examining the impact that race and racism have had on institutions in the United States, was rejected on a 5-3 vote.

Pillen is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and played for the Husker football team. He won instant statewide fame when he recovered a fumble by Oklahoma running back Billy Sims late in Nebraska's 17-14 win against the top-ranked Sooners in 1978. He has been endorsed by former Husker coach Tom Osborne, who has made TV commercials supporting him.

The 58,000-member Nebraska Farm Bureau also made a rare competitive Republican primary election endorsement supporting Pillen.

Pillen recently chose Joe Kelly, the former U.S attorney for Nebraska who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, as his lieutenant governor running mate.

Kelly is also a former Lancaster County Attorney.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.