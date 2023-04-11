Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
"Be true to yourself," Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha says.
"I know whether I've been true if I feel guilty."
Father, husband, educator, mental health professional, that's how he defines himself.
And now he is the senator from Omaha's District 20, filling the seat formerly occupied by Sen. John McCollister, an independent Republican who followed the same path, sometimes splitting with his Republican colleagues in the nonpartisan Legislature on major issues and with a Republican governor who he once worked with as executive director of the Platte Institute, founded by Pete Ricketts.
Fredrickson is a Democrat, but he views McCollister as "a great model" to follow and "that's my goal."
When the time comes to vote on issues in the Legislature, Fredrickson says, "I know in my heart the right thing to do."
There will be "hard choices," he says. "Difficult choices. The question is: Will I be proud of what I did in that moment?"
It has been a contentious legislative session stalled by ongoing filibusters that have tested senators and their relationships with more animosity than camaraderie often on display.
But it has been "an incredible experience" so far, Fredrickson says. "I still pinch myself over being able to work here.
"It's an educational experience. It's a true honor.
"And curiosity is helpful."
Fredrickson says he is both participant and observer, "trying to learn as much as I can."
"Change is growth," he says.
And so is the reality that "what is the best way to solve things has nothing to do with Republicans and Democrats," he says.
They are senators representing Nebraskans together, colleagues.
Omaha Sen. John Fredrickson, the first openly gay man elected to the Nebraska Legislature, speaks before a crowd Wednesday at the state Capitol in Lincoln. The crowd assembled to protest a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical procedures, including hormone therapy and surgical reassignment, for those 19 and younger.
Margery A. Beck, Associated Press
Two of them that he is quick to point out for praise happen to both be Republicans.
"Sen. (Lou Ann) Linehan, I really like her, I respect her, she is smart and tough as nails, we have a pretty good relationship."
"Sen. (Tom) Brewer, one of our first conversations was about mental health, he has lived remarkable experiences and we have formed an interesting relationship."
"It's a cool experience when we work together and get creative," Fredrickson said. Freshman senators like him are "beginning to find our space, find our voices," he said.
Fredrickson was one of a number of senators who teared up during emotional debate over a bill that would ban a variety of gender-affirming health care procedures for transgender youth.
"I'm aware that I'm the first-ever openly gay person" to serve in the Legislature, he said.
"That was a blatant assault on my community," he said, "and I will fight it in every way I can. That's hard. That legislation is so divisive, so toxic. It's a very dangerous thing to do."
Omaha Sen. John Fredrickson, the first openly gay man elected to the Nebraska Legislature, speaks before a crowd Wednesday at the state Capitol in Lincoln. The crowd assembled to protest a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical procedures, including hormone therapy and surgical reassignment, for those 19 and younger.
Margery A. Beck, Associated Press
Fredrickson is married and he and his husband have a 4-year-old son.
Debate over the legislation (LB574) introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha quickly stirred traffic on a suicide-prevention telephone call-in line and prompted Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha to launch a filibuster of the entire legislative session for as long as the bill is alive.
"Let's talk about property taxes and how to provide more health care opportunities and workforce development and education, issues with an impact on Nebraskans," Fredrickson said.
"Let's let people live their lives."
Fredrickson has been an active participant in legislative debates over a variety of issues and often roams the floor, touching base with senators on both sides of the political divide. He's hard to miss at 6-4, towering over a number of his colleagues.
"I reach out," he said. "I go everywhere, not just to natural allies. It's part of my life."
State legislatures are off and running in 2023, and across dozens of states, a big issue for legislators is health care for transgender people, particularly the subset known as gender-affirming care.In 2023 alone, legislators have introduced more than 100 bills across 31 states that would restrict gender-affirming care, according to civil rights advocates at the ACLU. The bills usually address health care for people under 18 years old.It's part of a broader push to restrict aspects of transgender life, alongside recent laws governing the presence of trans people in everything from bathrooms to sports.Transgender people say these laws are an attack on their human rights and access to basic health care."I could stand here and tell you about the times I attempted to end my life because I didn't have access to gender-affirming care, but I know, I know you don't care. I see you sneering at us," said Lindsey Spero, a transgender Florida resident."I take issue with describing some of the care, particularly surgery, as mutilation," said State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, (D) Montana. "As someone who has undergone gender-affirming surgery, I know the light it brought to my life."Legislative sponsors of these bills tend to be Republican. They say providing this care is a threat to the well-being of children."As adults, we understand that a child's brain is not fully formed and cannot comprehend the ramifications of making irreversible medical decisions," said State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, (R) Nebraska."It's my hope and the hope of this bill that by the age of 18, they will not want to pursue further physical or chemical treatments or pursue those treatments," said State Sen. Julie Daniels, (R) Oklahoma.SEE MORE: Lawmakers work to protect families traveling for gender-affirming careSo, what exactly is gender-affirming care?It's a set of guidelines for doctors that tell them to support and affirm a patient's gender identity when it doesn't match how they were assigned at birth. It includes everything from using proper pronouns with patients, to counseling and therapy, and medical options like puberty blockers, hormones and sometimes surgery.Radiologist and breast imaging doctor Evelyn Carroll, a trans woman herself, says gender-affirming care by its nature has to be pretty broad."Gender affirmation is gonna look different for everyone," she said. "I like to say that if you know one transgender person, you know one transgender person. And for some people, that may include hormones and surgeries, but for others, often there is no medical component of their gender and their gender affirmation."Doctors providing this care see it as a standard of care for a vulnerable group. Studies show this care can be life-saving, directly linking gender-affirming care to lower rates of depression and suicidality.That really matters for the transgender community. A study published last year in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence found that 82% of transgender people surveyed reported suicidality, and 40% had attempted suicide.While bills banning medical aspects of gender-affirming care say they aim to protect kids, leading medical associations say they have already built a framework to do just that. Plus, almost every relevant large medical association is on board with the basic concept of providing nonjudgmental care that affirms a patient's gender identity. Scripps News reached out to the American Medical Association, American Psychological Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Endocrine Society, World Professional Association for Transgender Health and the American Academy of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. All of them support gender-affirming care and have set up standards for how to provide that care responsibly. Though specific guidance around issues like age minimums for certain treatments can vary, they're on the same page about the broader framework.SEE MORE: Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on transgender youth careWhile not everybody chooses to medically transition, most bills have sought to prevent people under 18 from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy, as well as surgeries.American Academy of Pediatrics guidance asks doctors, parents and young patients to work together to figure out which treatments are right for them. Dr. Jason Rafferty led the development of their guidance, and he explained to Scripps News some of the most common medical treatments.Firstly, there are puberty blockers. If a young person is considering a transition or just isn't sure of their gender identity, a doctor can prescribe these to give a child more time to figure things out. Best practices dictate that these aren't prescribed until a child is at puberty age."Puberty blockers can be very valuable at that stage because, especially for a young person
Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first session on Wednesday, when a Republican-led effort to adopt public voting for leadership positions was postponed to another day.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Jan. 4. Arch said the Legislature may have to settle for passing fewer bills this year in light of a number of controversial measures.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD file photo
Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican swears in Nebraska State Sen. John Arch as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brad Von Gillern on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard (right) shakes hands with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay (right) speaks to State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad speaks to State Sen. to Tony Vargas as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach (left) congratulates State Sen. Merv Riepe after being elected to Business and Labor Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jana Hughes on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) hugs State Sen. Lynne Walz after she lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Linehan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. George Dungan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said an amendment he introduced helped his concealed carry bill win the support of several law enforcement agencies.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD file photo
Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Dave Murman is chair of the Legislature's Education Committee.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators tally votes for the Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Loren Lippincott on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Rick Holdcroft on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks to State Sen. Teresa Ibach as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould writes at her desk as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Wendy DeBoer stands for a prayer as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould (left) speaks with State Sen. Robert Dover as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha says goodbye to his family after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Jan. 4.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler collects votes as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (left) and State Sen. Wendy DeBoer shake hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover (left) speaks with State Sen. Danielle Conrad (center) and State Sen. Jane Raybould as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth speaks to other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (right) hugs State Sen. Kathleen Kauth after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay is sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson shakes hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson stands with his family before getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler (right) speaks with Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan shakes hands with State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz stands for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha stands with his family before being sworn in Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama speaks with other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!