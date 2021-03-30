'You have to look close to see it' — Capturing beauty in a tiny slice of prairie, one photo at a time

It was more than you would think: Helzer photographed a variety of wildlife, including 15 different plants, 22 different flies, 18 beetles, 14 bees and a tree frog.

He blogged about the experience along the way, too, trying to draw awareness to the prairie grasslands that cover more than half the state. To Helzer's surprise, people latched onto the blog. That led to the book, which he published in 2020 through the University of Iowa Press. His work also was featured in the March/April issue of Midwest Living.

Helzer's fascination with prairies began as a student at UNL, where he majored in wildlife biology. He later got into land management, overseeing prairies in the eastern half of the state.

Bringing his camera along was a given.

"Prairies, they have a subtle beauty and subtle attraction," Helzer said. "One of the main messages (of the project) is that prairies are incredibly diverse and they change all the time, but you have to look close to see it."

But they're also under threat from poor land management, such as overgrazing or introduction of nonnative species, that can destroy them.

"You don't get it back when it's gone."