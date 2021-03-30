'You have to look close to see it' — Capturing beauty in a tiny slice of prairie, one photo at a time

In a tiny plot of prairie, Chris Helzer carried out an experiment of sorts.
The question he hoped to answer: "If you look really closely in one place, what would you see?"
A lot, it turns out.
Helzer, a photographer and scientist, spent a year capturing 113 plant and animal species in 1 square meter of grassland at Lincoln Creek Prairie in Aurora, hoping to direct Nebraskans' collective attention to a Great Plains ecosystem he says is often forgotten and overlooked.
And now he's recently turned the project into a book of photos — "Hidden Prairie: Life in One Square Meter" — and is working on an interactive exhibit that will open this fall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Morrill Hall.
The prairie is "our state's ecosystem. It's the heritage of everyone who lives in this state," said Helzer, the director of science of Nebraska's Nature Conservancy chapter, an environmental group. "There is a lot of prairie at risk and people need to be paying attention."
In 2018, Helzer used four flags to stake off a square at the prairie near his Aurora home, photographing plants and critters, shedding light on the grassland's diverse wildlife. He would stop by an average of once a week — sometimes more in the summer and fall — sticking around for 15-30 minutes to digitally capture whatever he found.
It was more than you would think: Helzer photographed a variety of wildlife, including 15 different plants, 22 different flies, 18 beetles, 14 bees and a tree frog.
He blogged about the experience along the way, too, trying to draw awareness to the prairie grasslands that cover more than half the state. To Helzer's surprise, people latched onto the blog. That led to the book, which he published in 2020 through the University of Iowa Press. His work also was featured in the March/April issue of Midwest Living.
Helzer's fascination with prairies began as a student at UNL, where he majored in wildlife biology. He later got into land management, overseeing prairies in the eastern half of the state.
Bringing his camera along was a given.
"Prairies, they have a subtle beauty and subtle attraction," Helzer said. "One of the main messages (of the project) is that prairies are incredibly diverse and they change all the time, but you have to look close to see it."
But they're also under threat from poor land management, such as overgrazing or introduction of nonnative species, that can destroy them.
"You don't get it back when it's gone."
Now, Helzer focuses on science and outreach at the Nature Conservancy, which includes collaborating with projects at UNL and sharing what they're learning.
The Square Meter Project was something entirely different. It forced Helzer to sit still, focus on the here and now. He was worried he would miss the best shot by focusing on one part of the bigger picture. But the opposite happened.
"I was surprised by my own reaction to the product. As a photographer, I spend time wandering around with my camera. It's more like pheasant hunting. This was very different. This was more like catfishing on the river and setting your line, waiting for something to happen," Helzer said. "That was the big insight for me."
