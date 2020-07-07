York officer in affidavit: 'I could see blood everywhere'
View Comments
editor's pick

York officer in affidavit: 'I could see blood everywhere'

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

YORK — A 60-year-old York man accused of stabbing and strangling a woman last week is set to make his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday.

The York County Attorney’s Office charged Mario Reyes on Monday with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and strangulation.

Mario Reyes

Mario Reyes

In an affidavit for Reyes' arrest, York Officer Chris Fifield said dispatch sent them to 413 N. Beaver Ave. at 7:23 p.m. July 1, after a 911 call came in where they could hear screaming in the background before the phone hung up.

Fifield said he heard a woman screaming when he got there and went in through the unlocked front door.

Woman stabbed in York; man arrested for attempted murder

He said in the affidavit that when he walked through the bedroom doorway, which only had a curtain, he could see Reyes on top of a woman with “one hand around her neck and one hand around her wrist. I could see blood everywhere."

The York rescue unit also came in at that time. 

Fifield said it appeared as if Reyes was strangling the woman, so he pulled him off her, according to the affidavit. He said he also saw blood splatter all over the room, a bloody knife on the floor next to Reyes’ foot and multiple stab wounds on the woman's neck.

Eagle man, 57, goes to prison for sexually assaulting girl in Lincoln

The woman was taken to York General Hospital and then taken by helicopter to another hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to York Police Chief Ed Tjaden.

No new information about her condition has been released.

Body found in a vehicle in a pasture near Tecumseh, Johnson County attorney says
Man arrested after chasing woman with screwdriver while naked in Ashland
Kenesaw woman hospitalized after watercraft collision at Harlan County Reservoir
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News