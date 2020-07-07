York officer in affidavit: 'I could see blood everywhere'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORK — A 60-year-old York man accused of stabbing and strangling a woman last week is set to make his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday.

The York County Attorney’s Office charged Mario Reyes on Monday with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and strangulation.

In an affidavit for Reyes' arrest, York Officer Chris Fifield said dispatch sent them to 413 N. Beaver Ave. at 7:23 p.m. July 1, after a 911 call came in where they could hear screaming in the background before the phone hung up.

Fifield said he heard a woman screaming when he got there and went in through the unlocked front door.

He said in the affidavit that when he walked through the bedroom doorway, which only had a curtain, he could see Reyes on top of a woman with “one hand around her neck and one hand around her wrist. I could see blood everywhere."

The York rescue unit also came in at that time.

Fifield said it appeared as if Reyes was strangling the woman, so he pulled him off her, according to the affidavit. He said he also saw blood splatter all over the room, a bloody knife on the floor next to Reyes’ foot and multiple stab wounds on the woman's neck.