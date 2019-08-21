A York man was arrested on suspicion of threats and use of a firearm after he allegedly pointed a gun at children playing in a park in Waco, according to York's County Sherrif's Office.
Schuyler Tomes, 30, was reportedly seen driving his white Dodge pickup at the park on Friday night.
The children said he pointed a gun at them and shot it into the air. Police ultimately tracked Tomes' truck and whereabouts through tips from the kids and video surveillance from a nearby business.
Sheriff Paul Vrbka said Tomes initially told the deputies he didn't own a gun.
However, deputies found a shell in the park that matched the 9 mm pistol Tomes later admitted to owning. He said he used it to shoot into the air to scare away a coyote that was nearby.
Tomes said he never pointed the gun at the kids and was unaware of the them playing in the park. Law enforcement was able to retrieve the gun at the shop owned by Tomes' father, Vrbka said.
Tomes was arrested on the suspicion of terroristic threats and the use of weapon to commit a felony. He later posted bond.