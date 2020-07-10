YMCA taking preorders for specialty Nebraska license plates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska drivers can show support for their local YMCAs by purchasing a specialized license plate, according to the Nebraska Alliance of YMCAs.

YMCAs across the state are taking preorders for the plates, which cost $70, until Aug. 31.

YMCAs are located in 16 different Nebraska communities and served more than 381,000 individuals in 2019, Chief Marketing Officer Mike Lefler said in a statement Thursday.

“The Y has always been about strengthening our communities and this statewide effort will be a visual representation of the support we receive to make our mission a reality," Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the YMCA in Lincoln, said in a statement.

Applications for the license plates can be found at www.ymcalincoln.org/y-license-plates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

