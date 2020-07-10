YMCA taking preorders for specialty Nebraska license plates

Nebraska drivers can show support for their local YMCAs by purchasing a specialized license plate, according to the Nebraska Alliance of YMCAs.
YMCAs across the state are taking preorders for the plates, which cost $70, until Aug. 31.
YMCAs are located in 16 different Nebraska communities and served more than 381,000 individuals in 2019, Chief Marketing Officer Mike Lefler said in a statement Thursday.
“The Y has always been about strengthening our communities and this statewide effort will be a visual representation of the support we receive to make our mission a reality," Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the YMCA in Lincoln, said in a statement.
Applications for the license plates can be found at www.ymcalincoln.org/y-license-plates.
