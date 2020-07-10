You are the owner of this article.
YMCA taking preorders for specialty Nebraska license plates
YMCA taking preorders for specialty Nebraska license plates

YMCA SPECIALTY LICENSE PLATES

Nebraska drivers will soon be able to show support for their local YMCAs by purchasing a specialized license plate for their vehicle.

Nebraska drivers can show support for their local YMCAs by purchasing a specialized license plate, according to the Nebraska Alliance of YMCAs.

YMCAs across the state are taking preorders for the plates, which cost $70, until Aug. 31.

YMCAs are located in 16 different Nebraska communities and served more than 381,000 individuals in 2019, Chief Marketing Officer Mike Lefler said in a statement Thursday.

“The Y has always been about strengthening our communities and this statewide effort will be a visual representation of the support we receive to make our mission a reality," Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the YMCA in Lincoln, said in a statement. 

Applications for the license plates can be found at www.ymcalincoln.org/y-license-plates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

