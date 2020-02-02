92-year-old Nebraska man who was reported missing found dead
 Courtesy photo

Nebraska authorities say a 92-year-old man who was reported missing Friday has been found dead.

An endangered missing advisory had been issued for Fred Dzingle, who was seen Thursday near the intersection of Nebraska 22 and Nebraska 70 in Howard County asking for directions.

As of Sunday, officials had not released a cause of death or said where Dzingle was found. It was reported when the missing advisory was issued that he had Alzheimer's.

