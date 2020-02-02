92-year-old man who was reported missing found dead

Nebraska authorities say a 92-year-old man who was reported missing Friday has been found dead.

An endangered missing advisory had been issued for Fred Dzingle, who was seen Thursday near the intersection of Nebraska 22 and Nebraska 70 in Howard County asking for directions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of Sunday, officials had not released a cause of death or said where Dzingle was found. It was reported when the missing advisory was issued that he had Alzheimer's.

Latest missing persons cases

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0