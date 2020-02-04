61-year-old man from Prague identified as driver in fatal crash

The driver of a four-wheel utility vehicle killed in a crash Monday morning near Prague has been identified.

According to a news release, Chris J. Tepoel, 61, of rural Prague was driving east in a 2019 Polaris Ranger and he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a northbound 2016 Honda Odyssey minivan, driven by Laura L. Lancaster, 33, of Wahoo.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office said Tepoel was thrown from the utility vehicle and died at the scene about 2 miles northeast of Prague at about 9:30 a.m.

Lancaster and two small children in the minivan were wearing restraints and suffered only minor injuries, authorities said.

