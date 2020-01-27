You are the owner of this article.
24-year-old Lincoln man accused of illegally giving handgun to teen
A 24-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Friday on suspicion of illegally transferring a gun to a juvenile. 

Jupree Hill, of 737 C St., was arrested in Chester, a town near the Kansas border just off U.S. 81. 

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged him with the felony in November. 

In a probable cause affidavit for Hill's arrest, Lincoln police said on May 2, investigators received information from Scheels about a possible illegal firearm purchase three days earlier. Three juveniles had been in the store looking at handguns.

Officer Cole Jennings said police learned they left the store and returned less than an hour later in the same vehicle with Hill, who came inside the store and tried to buy two handguns.

Staff didn't let him because they believed he wasn't buying them for himself. 

Jennings said Hill's name came up again May 2 when another officer ran a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms trace on a gun that had been found in a 16-year-old Lincoln boy's gold Ford Taurus on April 11. Records showed Hill had bought it at DEGuns of Lincoln. 

The investigator said video surveillance showed the 16-year-old boy's Ford Taurus in the gun shop's lot while Hill was inside buying the gun. 

When police talked to Hill, he denied giving it to the teen. 

State law prohibits anyone under 18 from possessing a handgun. 

Jupree Hill

 Courtesy photo
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

