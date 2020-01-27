24-year-old Lincoln man accused of illegally giving handgun to teen

A 24-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Friday on suspicion of illegally transferring a gun to a juvenile.

Jupree Hill, of 737 C St., was arrested in Chester, a town near the Kansas border just off U.S. 81.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged him with the felony in November.

In a probable cause affidavit for Hill's arrest, Lincoln police said on May 2, investigators received information from Scheels about a possible illegal firearm purchase three days earlier. Three juveniles had been in the store looking at handguns.

Officer Cole Jennings said police learned they left the store and returned less than an hour later in the same vehicle with Hill, who came inside the store and tried to buy two handguns.

Staff didn't let him because they believed he wasn't buying them for himself.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jennings said Hill's name came up again May 2 when another officer ran a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms trace on a gun that had been found in a 16-year-old Lincoln boy's gold Ford Taurus on April 11. Records showed Hill had bought it at DEGuns of Lincoln.