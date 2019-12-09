Woman, 88, transforms dolls for children for Christmas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If she can make the dolls look new, she’ll work with them. If not, she’ll pass them on to someone else.

Cooper washes the dolls and trims their hair. She uses a toothbrush and even a toothpick to clean small areas, such as the dolls’ mouths.

She doesn’t use cheap fabric to make the outfits. And she doesn’t buy material in bulk — just a half of a yard here or there, depending on the size of the doll — because she wants all the dolls to look different.

“I don’t have patterns,” she added. “I use a paper towel. I cut it up to make the bodice and I fit it to the doll so it’s the right size and take it from there.”

She’s made cloth dolls with embroidered faces as well.

When she and Alvin first moved to the Fremont area, she didn’t know where to take the dolls. She put some under gift trees in local businesses.

For years, she took dolls to the Open Door Mission in Omaha.

“They were always happy to get them,” she said.

Then she heard about the Low Income Ministry of Dodge County and decided it would be easier to take dolls there.