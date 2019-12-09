Woman, 88, transforms dolls for children for Christmas

UEHLING — Santa may not know it, but he has a longtime helper in Uehling.
Mona Cooper is not an elf, but she’s a small woman with a big smile and a gentle, yet enthusiastic disposition.
This month, Cooper, 88, and her friend, Shirley Strand, were carrying boxes of dolls into Fremont’s Thriftology Store.
Cooper had cleaned up and sewed new outfits for at least 34 gently used dolls, which she donated for children whose families may come to Thriftology looking for Christmas gifts.
Bright-eyed dolls with colorful clothing filled the brown cardboard boxes. One dark-haired doll wears a yellow and white outfit, while a set of twin dolls — a boy and a girl — are decked out in blue.
Cooper takes great care to make the dolls look new.
“These dolls are supposed to be from Santa Claus when the children get them,” Cooper said. “I want them to be perfect.”
Cooper began sprucing up dolls and sewing their clothes long before she and her husband, Alvin, moved to Uehling in 1990.
Altogether, Cooper estimates that she’s donated thousands of dolls for children at Christmas.
Cooper, who’s originally from England, met her husband at a dance there while he was in the U.S. Air Force. They hit it off, she said, and corresponded for several years.
In 1956, they married in his hometown of North Platte. Recently, they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Alvin Cooper served three branches of the military during a 26-year career. His service began in the U.S. Army Air Corps, which later became the Air Force. When the army formed an aviation unit, he transferred there.
“I started sewing when my husband was in the military — he was gone so much — for something to do,” Mona Cooper said.
Cooper’s entry into doll rejuvenation began when they lived about 3 miles from the army installation in Fort Rucker, Alabama.
“At Christmas time, they used to have one company that would go out to the surrounding towns and collect old toys and bring them to the base,” she said.
Dolls were included among those toys, which were repaired in an airplane hangar.
“I used to go and say, ‘Can I have 12 dolls to dress?’ and take them home and make new clothes for them and clean them up,” she said.
Cooper would take back those dolls and ask for 10 more.
“That’s how I got started,” she said.
These days, Cooper buys dolls at thrift shops or people bring them to her.
You have free articles remaining.
If she can make the dolls look new, she’ll work with them. If not, she’ll pass them on to someone else.
Cooper washes the dolls and trims their hair. She uses a toothbrush and even a toothpick to clean small areas, such as the dolls’ mouths.
She doesn’t use cheap fabric to make the outfits. And she doesn’t buy material in bulk — just a half of a yard here or there, depending on the size of the doll — because she wants all the dolls to look different.
“I don’t have patterns,” she added. “I use a paper towel. I cut it up to make the bodice and I fit it to the doll so it’s the right size and take it from there.”
She’s made cloth dolls with embroidered faces as well.
When she and Alvin first moved to the Fremont area, she didn’t know where to take the dolls. She put some under gift trees in local businesses.
For years, she took dolls to the Open Door Mission in Omaha.
“They were always happy to get them,” she said.
Then she heard about the Low Income Ministry of Dodge County and decided it would be easier to take dolls there.
She’s been bringing dolls to the ministry's Thriftology store for about a decade.
Store Manager Barb Flores appreciates the donation.
“It’s so nice to be able to see the joy of the kids’ faces when you’re able to give them a doll that you know has had a lot of heartfelt time put into it,” Flores said. “The smiles on their faces is gratifying.”
And it’s wonderful, when some families ask about the cost, to be able to say that they may have a doll for free.
Cooper doesn’t see the recipients.
“I never get to see the children receive the dolls, but that’s not important as long as I know they’re getting the dolls. It’s been a labor of love,” she said.
To help fund her hobby, Cooper has embarked on projects such as making clothes for porcelain dolls, which she sells.
Strand, of Hooper, had Cooper turn fabric from her wedding dress into small wedding gowns for three bride dolls that went to her daughters.
She appreciates Cooper’s doll rejuvenation endeavors.
“It takes patience to do that,” Strand said.
Cooper spends the entire year working on the dolls, and while she once would donate 40 dolls at a time, she’s doing fewer now that she’s the caregiver for her husband, who’s 94.
She plans to continue transforming the dolls into like-new toys — until doing so just isn’t fun anymore.
“When it starts to be work, then I’ll stop,” she said. “Right now, it’s still fun. I can’t wait to get a doll finished once I start one."