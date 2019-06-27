A standoff in Hastings ended early Thursday with one man dead and a woman in critical condition.
Hastings Police responded to a home on the city’s northern edge at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, after getting called about a disturbance and possible shots fired, and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
She was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare and later flown to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, where she was listed in critical condition Thursday morning, according to the Hastings Police Facebook page.
About an hour later, police and State Patrol officers found the suspect, 58-year-old David Langenberg, at a home a half-mile away.
Patrol negotiators talked by phone with Langenberg for several hours, but at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, he stepped out of the house and took his own life.