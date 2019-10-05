A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Friday for sex trafficking of a minor and solicitation, according to U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
In November 2016, Nebraska law enforcement officials made contact with a 16-year-old girl who was found to be by herself at a truck stop in Gretna. Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol determined that Pohl and the girl had traveled from Illinois and stayed together at various motels in Iowa and Nebraska and posted online advertisements offering to perform sex acts for money.
As a result of the Backpage.com advertisements, the minor engaged in numerous commercial sex acts in Iowa and Nebraska. Pohl helped negotiate the price for the sex acts and used some of the money to purchase a vehicle in Iowa, which they then used to get to Nebraska.
After serving her sentence, Pohl will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, and the Sheboygan (Wisconsin) Police Department.