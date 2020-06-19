Woman rescued in fast-moving floodwater near Beatrice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEATRICE -- Police in Beatrice deployed the department's armored vehicle to rescue a woman whose SUV was swept off North Blue Ridge Road by floodwaters from the Big Blue River on Friday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., Officer Shane Mololey and Lieutenant Jay Murphy used the armored vehicle, called the BEAST, to rescue Heidi Corey from her Chevrolet Suburban submerged in 3 to 4 feet of water northwest of Beatrice.

No injuries were reported.

Mololey said this is the first time the BEAST has been used in a water rescue. The police department acquired the vehicle last fall.

“We have so much flooding around here and around the county that obviously it serves its purpose. … It was pretty amazing to actually use it in action and see what it can do,” Mololey said.

Heavy rain soaked areas south of Lincoln overnight, with 8.45 inches of rain reported west of Beatrice, 7.25 inches falling near DeWitt and 7 inches near Bennet.

County roads in Saline, Jefferson and Gage counties were inundated by water, and floodwaters from the Big Blue were flowing into Chautauqua and Riverside parks in Beatrice.