Woman killed after colliding with semi in northeast Nebraska

A 21-year-old woman from Arkansas was killed Wednesday evening when her vehicle collided with a semi at the intersection of U.S. 81 and Nebraska 84 in Cedar County.

Elizabeth Soisouvanh, of Waldron, Arkansas, was driving her Nissan Altima westbound on Nebraska 84 when she failed to observe a stop sign and was struck by a semi driven southbound by Loren Beitelspacher, 52, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Soisouvanh was pronounced dead at the scene about 9 miles west of Hartington. Beitelspacher was treated at a Yankton, South Dakota, hospital. The extent of his injuries was not reported.

