Woman accidentally shot by husband in Otoe County
A 57-year-old woman visiting Unadilla from Wyoming was accidentally shot by her husband Saturday.

Witnesses said the woman's husband, also 57, was attempting to remove the magazine from a handgun when he accidentally fired, shooting his wife in the abdomen, according to the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at a residence in Unadilla where the couple was visiting. 

The woman was taken to Syracuse Area Health and later flown to a hospital in Lincoln. She is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff's office said.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Husker News