 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wolf killed north of Fremont is the second in Nebraska since November
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Wolf killed north of Fremont is the second in Nebraska since November

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Killing Wolves

Gray wolves have rebounded in the lower 48 states. Coyote hunters killed a female near Uehling in January, and a rancher shot an 81-pound male gray wolf south of Bassett in November.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The female gray wolf set out months ago from one of the western Great Lakes states — Minnesota, Wisconsin or Michigan.

It was dispersing, leaving the pack after reaching sexual maturity — somewhere between 1 and 3 years old — in search of new territory.

It walked hundreds of miles, swimming across rivers and creeks, before reaching northeast Nebraska. And in late January, the 75-pound animal was killed by coyote hunters north of Fremont, near Uehling.

Wrong-way moose on the loose in Gage County

The state Game and Parks Commission confirmed the kill Wednesday, roughly three months after a Bassett-area rancher — nearly 200 miles to the west — killed an 81-pound male wolf.

Before that, the last confirmed wolf in the state was recorded in 2002 near Spalding, a 100-pound male also killed by a rancher.

And before that, the early 1900s.

But a commission biologist said Wednesday he doesn’t believe the animals are reestablishing themselves in Nebraska. Despite the two kills in three months, there’s no evidence of resident wolves or reproduction, said Sam Wilson, furbearer and carnivore program manager.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Mountain lion season ends after four cats are bagged

“It’s not surprising that a wolf has come to Nebraska, and we expect additional dispersers here and there will occur over the years,” he said. “The two of them being three months apart? We’ll wait and see if there’s some sort of pattern. But I don’t put a lot into that.”

The state occasionally fields wolf sightings, but they can be difficult to confirm without a carcass. Tracks are inconclusive, because a wolf’s is nearly identical to a large dog’s, he said. And photos and visual sightings can be tricky, too, because wolf-dog hybrids are legal in Nebraska, and they’re tough to distinguish from a true wolf.

In the latest case, Wilson didn’t know if the hunters mistook the animal for a coyote or if they knew what they were shooting. But it didn’t matter: The federal government removed gray wolves from the endangered species list effective Jan. 4.

Gordon police shoot, kill young mountain lion

In Nebraska, that delisting made it legal for residents to shoot wolves year-round, as they can coyotes, he said.

The hunters shot the wolf Jan. 28 and turned it over to Game and Parks. Genetic testing at a federal lab showed the animal originated from a population of wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The commission will likely donate the animal’s pelt to the Nebraska History Museum or use it in the commission’s educational efforts, Wilson said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

0 comments
1
0
0
1
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News