Wolf killed north of Fremont is the second in Nebraska since November

The female gray wolf set out months ago from one of the western Great Lakes states — Minnesota, Wisconsin or Michigan.

It was dispersing, leaving the pack after reaching sexual maturity — somewhere between 1 and 3 years old — in search of new territory.

It walked hundreds of miles, swimming across rivers and creeks, before reaching northeast Nebraska. And in late January, the 75-pound animal was killed by coyote hunters north of Fremont, near Uehling.

The state Game and Parks Commission confirmed the kill Wednesday, roughly three months after a Bassett-area rancher — nearly 200 miles to the west — killed an 81-pound male wolf.

Before that, the last confirmed wolf in the state was recorded in 2002 near Spalding, a 100-pound male also killed by a rancher.

And before that, the early 1900s.

But a commission biologist said Wednesday he doesn’t believe the animals are reestablishing themselves in Nebraska. Despite the two kills in three months, there’s no evidence of resident wolves or reproduction, said Sam Wilson, furbearer and carnivore program manager.

