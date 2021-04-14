 Skip to main content
Wolf killed north of Fremont is the second in Nebraska in three months
Wolf killed north of Fremont is the second in Nebraska in three months

Killing Wolves

Gray wolves have rebounded in the lower 48 states. Coyote hunters killed a female near Ueling in January, and a rancher shot an 81-pound male gray wolf south of Bassett in November.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coyote hunters north of Fremont killed a gray wolf in late January -- the second confirmed wolf in Nebraska in three months, the state Game and Parks Commission said Wednesday.

The hunters shot the female Jan. 28, contacted Game and Parks and genetic testing showed the animal originated from a population of wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

In November, a rancher near Bassett shot what turned out to be an 81-pound wolf while checking on his livestock. And in 2002, a coyote hunter killed a 100-pound male near Spaulding.

Gray wolf kill confirmed in Nebraska Sandhills as animals expand range

Before that, the last reported wolf kills were in 1913.

But a state biologist doesn’t believe the animals are re-establishing themselves in Nebraska.

“While we don’t have any evidence of resident wolves or reproduction in Nebraska, we can expect young wolves in search of new territory to cover long distances and make it to Nebraska from time to time,” said Sam Wilson, Game and Parks Furbearer and Carnivore program manager.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

