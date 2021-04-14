Wolf killed north of Fremont is the second in Nebraska in three months

Gray wolves have rebounded in the lower 48 states. Coyote hunters killed a female near Ueling in January, and a rancher shot an 81-pound male gray wolf south of Bassett in November.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coyote hunters north of Fremont killed a gray wolf in late January -- the second confirmed wolf in Nebraska in three months, the state Game and Parks Commission said Wednesday.
The hunters shot the female Jan. 28, contacted Game and Parks and genetic testing showed the animal originated from a population of wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.
In November, a rancher near Bassett shot what turned out to be an 81-pound wolf while checking on his livestock. And in 2002, a coyote hunter killed a 100-pound male near Spaulding.
Before that, the last reported wolf kills were in 1913.
But a state biologist doesn’t believe the animals are re-establishing themselves in Nebraska.
“While we don’t have any evidence of resident wolves or reproduction in Nebraska, we can expect young wolves in search of new territory to cover long distances and make it to Nebraska from time to time,” said Sam Wilson, Game and Parks Furbearer and Carnivore program manager.
Nebraska wildlife takes center stage in amazing photographs
Bighorn sheep
A pair of rams at Fort Robinson State Park in Sioux County during breeding season. Males seeking dominance.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Elk
Bull elk on Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Great blue heron
Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) perched on a dead log on the bank of the Missouri River in Dixon/Cedar county.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Tom turkeys
Tom turkeys in Sarpy County, near Louisville.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Canada geese
Canada geese loaf in an icy pond at Pioneers Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
White-tailed buck
Why does this deer have antlers? A free webinar series from the state Game and Parks Commission will answer that question Sept. 3.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bald Eagle
A bald eagle at the spillway on Lake Ogallala below Kingsley Dam.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bison
A bouquet of sunflowers adorns the horn of a bison that has just finished wallowing at the Niobrara Valley Preserve in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Pronghorn
Buck pronghorn gather in a pasture on the Oglala National Grassland west of Toadstool Park in Sioux County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Sharp-tailed grouse
Sharp-tailed grouse stand out against the white backdrop of a late spring snowfall at Fort Robinson State Park in Dawes County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Northern river otter
Northern River Otter (Lutra canadensis) in a small pond near Brea, Box Butte County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Sandhill cranes
Sandhill cranes rest on the Platte River at Martin's Reach Wildlife Management Area in Hall County in 2017.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Mule deer
Mule deer stand in ponderosa pines near the Snake River in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Blue-winged teal
A drake blue-winged teal swims in the shallows of Cottonwood Lake State Recreation Area near Merriman.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
American avocet
The American avocet can be found on lakes in western Nebraska during spring and early summer.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bull elk
Bull elk in North Platte River valley forest near Lewellen, Garden County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Snapping turtle
Snapping turtle.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bluegill
A male bluegill stands guard on its nest in a southern Nebraska pond.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bighorn sheep
Bighorn sheep near Chadron State Park, Nebraska National Forest.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Jackrabbit
A jackrabbit (Lepus) sits in the snow in Sioux County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
White-tailed deer
White-tailed deer browse on the shoreline at sunrise in Area 1 at Wagon Train State Recreation Area.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bison
Bison are driven toward the sorting facility at Fort Robinson State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
American bullfrog
An American bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus), an amphibian, on a private pond in Sarpy County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Goslings
Goslings at Louisville State Recreation Area.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Northern prairie lizard
Northern prairie lizard, Sceloporus undulatus, in a Sandhills blowout 2 miles west of Wood Lake in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Greater prairie chicken
A male greater prairie chicken puts on a courtship display northeast of Haigler in Dundy County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Ring-neck pheasant rooster
A pen-raised ring-necked pheasant rooster in natural habitat in a controlled shooting area in Chase County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Trumpeter swans
Two trumpeter swans (Cygnus buccinator) loaf on the icy waters of a marsh east of Whitman in Grant County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Blanding's turtle
A Blanding's turtle (Emydoidea blandingii) on the Calamus River.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Elk
Elk roam the grasslands of Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or
psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!