Winter storm warning in Nebraska expanded

The National Weather Service expanded its winter storm warning farther east and south Tuesday morning.

The weather service added Saunders, Seward and Washington counties to the warning, and it added Cass and Otoe counties to its winter weather advisory.

The weather service said areas included in the warning could see anywhere from 7-12 inches of snow and whiteout conditions from the winter storm making its way across the state.

Lancaster County remained in a winter weather advisory, with forecasts calling for 3-4 inches of snow.

Though some light snow fell in the Lincoln area late Tuesday morning, the bulk of the white stuff is expected to arrive after 4 p.m.

Lincoln officials said they are monitoring street and weather conditions and have 20 trucks standing by to apply granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes.

The weather service said the Interstate 80 corridor between Lincoln and Omaha could see heavy snow tonight, which could lead to hazardous travel conditions.