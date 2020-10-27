 Skip to main content
Winnebago man now faces murder charge in fiancee's death
Winnebago man now faces murder charge in fiancee's death

  Updated
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man accused of killing his fiancée on the Winnebago Indian Reservation has now been charged with murder.

A grand jury Friday filed a second superseding indictment charging Jonathan Rooney with second-degree murder and tampering with documents or proceedings in Indian country. The murder charge replaces a previous charge of manslaughter.

Winnebago man charged with manslaughter in death of mother of their child

Rooney, 26, is accused of killing 22-year-old Kozee Decorah, of Winnebago, and burning her body May 16 at a remote cabin near Winnebago and concealing evidence.

The new court filing includes no new details in the case, though it says that Rooney killed Decorah "with malice aforethought." The former manslaughter charge had alleged that Rooney killed Decorah "upon a sudden quarrel and heat of passion."

Depending on several factors, Rooney could face a prison sentence ranging from 14 years to life if he pleads guilty to or is convicted of second-degree murder.

