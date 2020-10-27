Winnebago man now faces murder charge in fiancee's death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man accused of killing his fiancée on the Winnebago Indian Reservation has now been charged with murder.
A grand jury Friday filed a second superseding indictment charging Jonathan Rooney with second-degree murder and tampering with documents or proceedings in Indian country. The murder charge replaces a previous charge of manslaughter.
Rooney, 26, is accused of killing 22-year-old Kozee Decorah, of Winnebago, and burning her body May 16 at a remote cabin near Winnebago and concealing evidence.
The new court filing includes no new details in the case, though it says that Rooney killed Decorah "with malice aforethought." The former manslaughter charge had alleged that Rooney killed Decorah "upon a sudden quarrel and heat of passion."
Depending on several factors, Rooney could face a prison sentence ranging from 14 years to life if he pleads guilty to or is convicted of second-degree murder.
Raylee Morris
|Date Missing:
|10-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
RAYLEE is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brinae M Wax
|Date Missing:
|10-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRINAE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sandra Lee Manwill
|Date Missing:
|10-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Nuckolls CO SO Nelson
SANDRA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
|Date Missing:
|10-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|193
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEVON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 193 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyree Banks
|Date Missing:
|10-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYREE is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jajuan Carter
|Date Missing:
|10-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAJUAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 90 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Riley Arthur Weber
|Date Missing:
|10-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
RILEY is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Roberto Steven Soto
|Date Missing:
|10-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ROBERTO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jozlyn Pojar
|Date Missing:
|10-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Columbus PD
JOZLYN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Haley A Tyree
|Date Missing:
|10-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Gering PD
HALEY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Elvin Menjivar
|Date Missing:
|10-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Azireya Quevedo
|Date Missing:
|10-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AZIREYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert Clark
|Date Missing:
|10-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ROBERT is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Terry Allen Barfield
|Date Missing:
|10-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TERRY is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dara Arianna Creighton
|Date Missing:
|10-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|29
|Current Age:
|29
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARA is a 29 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Hser N Kaw
|Date Missing:
|10-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HSER is a 14 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zaul Muniz-deleon
|Date Missing:
|10-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAUL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angel Tabatha Trevino
|Date Missing:
|10-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGEL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Hailey Gilreath
|Date Missing:
|10-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HAILEY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Aliyana S Als
|Date Missing:
|10-22-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALIYANA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Taleja Nashay Brown
|Date Missing:
|10-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TALEJA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raheem Blue-ellis
|Date Missing:
|10-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|138
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
RAHEEM is a 12 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 138 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Garyaughan Byars
|Date Missing:
|10-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARYAUGHAN is a 11 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 90 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Salecia Cook-pope
|Date Missing:
|10-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SALECIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angeles B De La Guardia
|Date Missing:
|10-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANGELES is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Meilin Maryora Moreno-perea
|Date Missing:
|10-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MEILIN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Landon Michael Schluter
|Date Missing:
|10-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LANDON is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer Marie Michener
|Date Missing:
|10-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Tacuara T Smith
|Date Missing:
|10-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
TACUARA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Destiny R Briones
|Date Missing:
|10-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Savannah Pibor
|Date Missing:
|10-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAVANNAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Itzel Citlali Solis
|Date Missing:
|10-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ITZEL is a 19 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nova Hutchison
|Date Missing:
|10-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|2
|Current Age:
|2
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|3'00
|Weight:
|30
|Agency:
|Wymore PD
NOVA is a 2 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 3'00" tall and weighed 30 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Keanu Louis
|Date Missing:
|10-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|128
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KEANU is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 128 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jason Lee Heller
|Date Missing:
|10-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|195
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JASON is a 41 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer Marie Michener
|Date Missing:
|10-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Jamall Bedford
|Date Missing:
|10-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMALL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jessica J Delgado
|Date Missing:
|10-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|95
|Agency:
|Blair PD
JESSICA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 95 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaylei M Klingforth
|Date Missing:
|10-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Blair PD
KAYLEI is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Danaijha Mason
|Date Missing:
|10-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANAIJHA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brendon C Vaughan
|Date Missing:
|10-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Hamilton CO SO Aurora
BRENDON is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Cadance Saxon
|Date Missing:
|10-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADANCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Giovanni O Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|10-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
GIOVANNI is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ajanae Kimese Pharms
|Date Missing:
|10-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJANAE is a 21 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Camron L Brayman
|Date Missing:
|10-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CAMRON is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyaruei Khor
|Date Missing:
|10-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYARUEI is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony J Hamilton
|Date Missing:
|10-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTHONY is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sarah Smith
|Date Missing:
|10-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rashawd Slaughter
|Date Missing:
|10-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RASHAWD is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jazmin Parras
|Date Missing:
|10-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAZMIN is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Leilisha Panyathong
|Date Missing:
|10-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LEILISHA is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jessenia A Domingo
|Date Missing:
|10-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JESSENIA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jania Cole
|Date Missing:
|10-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JANIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Glen Jr Gladden
|Date Missing:
|10-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Oakland PD
GLEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mariana I Martinez
|Date Missing:
|10-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kevin Daniel Cruz Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|10-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Cozad PD
KEVIN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Virginia F Bolden
|Date Missing:
|10-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VIRGINIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 250 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Quinsha R Collins
|Date Missing:
|10-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|181
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
QUINSHA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 181 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cheyenne Shelby Aspergren
|Date Missing:
|10-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Aurora PD
CHEYENNE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brandy Michelle Picknell
|Date Missing:
|10-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|103
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
BRANDY is a 38 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 103 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Latrell Knight
|Date Missing:
|10-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
LATRELL is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ariah Tiffany Bryant
|Date Missing:
|10-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Amir Romero
|Date Missing:
|10-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AMIR is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brayden Allen Jacobsen
|Date Missing:
|10-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
BRAYDEN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Nowa J Kawunda
|Date Missing:
|10-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NOWA is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
David Ray Briggs
|Date Missing:
|10-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|52
|Current Age:
|56
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 56 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Antonio James
|Date Missing:
|10-09-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTONIO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Longmore-harris
|Date Missing:
|10-09-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXIS is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Chyann L Pfeiffer
|Date Missing:
|10-09-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Waterloo PD
CHYANN is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 250 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Quincy Clinebell
|Date Missing:
|10-09-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
QUINCY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Geovanny Leistritz
|Date Missing:
|10-09-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Stanton CO SO Stanton
GEOVANNY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Lynn Schulte
|Date Missing:
|10-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|34
|Current Age:
|34
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ASHLEY is a 34 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Juan Murillo
|Date Missing:
|10-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JUAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Ayana Rae Irfan
|Date Missing:
|10-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|116
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AYANA is a 18 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Sophia Lemons
|Date Missing:
|10-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXIS is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Hazel eyes.
Markevius Koko
|Date Missing:
|10-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
MARKEVIUS is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah A Devers
|Date Missing:
|10-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kentrell Smith
|Date Missing:
|10-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KENTRELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maria Alejo-sanchez
|Date Missing:
|10-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tashasia Lueken
|Date Missing:
|10-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
TASHASIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Danielle Tompkins
|Date Missing:
|10-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|204
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
DANIELLE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 204 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Savannah Policky
|Date Missing:
|10-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Seward CO SO Seward
SAVANNAH is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher Bishop
|Date Missing:
|10-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHRISTOPHER is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kiyson Witte
|Date Missing:
|10-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KIYSON is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Julio Cesar Ramirez-ventura
|Date Missing:
|10-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'08
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JULIO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'08" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jose Jr Hill
|Date Missing:
|10-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Iimmoni S Washington
|Date Missing:
|10-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
IIMMONI is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aileen Mejia
|Date Missing:
|10-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AILEEN is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trevor Cameron Smith
|Date Missing:
|10-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|27
|Current Age:
|27
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TREVOR is a 27 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Trevor Smith
|Date Missing:
|10-05-2020
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TREVOR is a White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Scott Gerald Czerwinski
|Date Missing:
|10-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|291
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SCOTT is a 41 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 291 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Logan Debraal
|Date Missing:
|10-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
LOGAN is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Latoviana McCarther
|Date Missing:
|10-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LATOVIANA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 240 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tataiona Lashea Oliver
|Date Missing:
|10-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TATAIONA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Korvanta L Hill
|Date Missing:
|10-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|215
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KORVANTA is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 215 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Caden Debaun
|Date Missing:
|10-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADEN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Timothy Jermaine Valentine
|Date Missing:
|10-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
TIMOTHY is a 38 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sendaetwon Buckley
|Date Missing:
|10-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SENDAETWON is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyankurt S Wie
|Date Missing:
|10-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYANKURT is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dominique Elizabeth Adams
|Date Missing:
|10-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DOMINIQUE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!