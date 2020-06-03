Winnebago man charged with manslaughter in death of mother of their child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Winnebago man has been charged in federal court with manslaughter for killing the mother of his child whose burned remains were found near a remote cabin on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Omaha charges Jonathan Rooney, 20, with one count of manslaughter in Indian Country in connection with the May 16 death of 22-year-old Kozee Decorah, of Winnebago.

Rooney remains in custody and awaits preliminary and detention hearings. If found guilty, he would face up to 15 years in prison.

Unsealed Wednesday, the complaint said Decorah -- who was engaged to Rooney, according to her Facebook page -- had called Winnebago police at 7:50 p.m. on May 16 and told them she, Rooney and their infant son had gotten their vehicle stuck on a muddy road in a remote area of the reservation. Officers located a GMC Yukon, but did not find anyone.

Two Winnebago conservation officers noticed a fire in a nearby outhouse next to a cabin, where they found Rooney sleeping naked under a blanket on a mattress on the floor with his 4-month-old son. They observed a blood smear or bruising on Rooney's arm, scratches on his shoulder and an injury on his cheek. Examining the fire, the officers found what they believed to be bones and a human skull. Rooney told them he did not know where Decorah was.