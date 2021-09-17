Wildfires in Panhandle prompt evacuations near Gering, Crawford

SCOTTBLUFF — Firefighters from the Panhandle on Friday continued to battle multiple wildfires that started early Thursday afternoon.

Crews from the Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Scottsbluff Rural and LaGrange fire departments responded to a fire near Gering. As of Friday morning, the fire was estimated at 3,600 acres and was 10% contained.

Residents of 10 homes along Derringer Road several miles west of Gering were asked to evacuate, and several other roads in the area have also been cordoned off.

A fire about five miles southwest of Crawford also prompted evacuations, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. That fire had grown to 1,000 acres as of Friday and was 0% contained.

Residents in an area four miles south of Crawford — within the area west of Nebraska 71, south of 4-mile Road, east of Deadman Road and north of West Belmont Road — were advised to leave their homes. Deputies with the Dawes County Sheriff's Office were notifying residents.

NEMA said in an update Friday that 30 structures were evacuated in the area. It noted crews are working to strengthen fire lines after overcoming difficulties because of shifting winds a day earlier.