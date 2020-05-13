Wilber Czech Days canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The annual Wilber Czech Fest has been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials made the announcement Wednesday, citing state and federal recommendations regarding social distancing and large gatherings amid the uncertainty of the summer conditions.

Organizers say they had been in a holding pattern for several weeks, which threw off preparation timelines for the festival, which had been scheduled for July 31-Aug. 2.

"We felt like we could not hold off any longer," organizers said on a Facebook post. "Also, we have many young and older community members helping and volunteering for the festival, and we do not wish to jeopardize them in any way."

Instead, the organizing committee will look to the 2021 Czech Fest, which is slated for early August.

"This was a very difficult decision to make," the Facebook post stated. "Our festival brings in thousands of people. We wish to keep our community and our guests safe."

