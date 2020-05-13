You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wilber Czech Days canceled
View Comments
editor's pick

Wilber Czech Days canceled

Wilber Czech Festival

Rainy weather didn't dim the smiles of Annette Baumert (right) of Clarkson and Bob Mager of Wilber when they moved from the outdoor bandstand to Sokol Auditorium to perform waltzes and polkas in the accordian jamboree in 2017 during the 56th annual Wilber Czech Festival. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The annual Wilber Czech Fest has been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials made the announcement Wednesday, citing state and federal recommendations regarding social distancing and large gatherings amid the uncertainty of the summer conditions.

Organizers say they had been in a holding pattern for several weeks, which threw off preparation timelines for the festival, which had been scheduled for July 31-Aug. 2.

Lincoln Airport sees one day's worth of passengers in month of April

"We felt like we could not hold off any longer," organizers said on a Facebook post. "Also, we have many young and older community members helping and volunteering for the festival, and we do not wish to jeopardize them in any way."

Instead, the organizing committee will look to the 2021 Czech Fest, which is slated for early August.

"This was a very difficult decision to make," the Facebook post stated. "Our festival brings in thousands of people. We wish to keep our community and our guests safe."

City Hall: Police bust wild parties, but no tickets written for violating Lincoln's directed health measure
Tyson reports 212 COVID-19 cases at its Madison plant
Bryan: Two-thirds of COVID-19 cases are in minorities

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News