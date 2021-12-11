Why they came: Homesteader myth, reality shape modern Nebraska

It wasn’t an Oklahoma land rush or California Gold Rush. It wasn’t a rush at all.

Homesteaders showed up steadily for three decades. They took the train.

“If the railroad comes to that community in 1877, then homesteading explodes in 1878,” said Jonathan Fairchild, historian at Homestead National Historical Park near Beatrice.

Many who boarded those trains didn’t arrive thinking that the land would be an heirloom passed down generations. Many planned to profit and then skedaddle.

“Most people didn’t come to stay,” said David Wishart, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln geography professor and editor of “Encyclopedia of the Great Plains.” “You really have to understand the degree of speculation that went on in the frontier.”

Taking land, farming it for five years, then selling it at the first opportunity made a mountain of sense to many homesteaders, who often came from desperate circumstances.

Roughly one of five arrived in Nebraska directly from Europe, according to Rick Edwards, retired director of UNL’s Center for Great Plains Studies. Many were new Americans, who had moved from, say, Germany to Ohio to central Nebraska in short order.