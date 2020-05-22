What you need to know about camping in Nebraska

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More good news, bad news for campers: The state is reopening more than 1,000 RV and tent sites on a first-come, first-served basis, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The move takes effect Friday and covers Smith Falls State Park and 35 state recreation areas and wildlife management areas, including Bluestem, Conestoga, Stagecoach and Wagon Train near Lincoln.

But don’t start packing for your favorite lake yet. The announcement doesn’t apply to two dozen of the state Game and Parks Commission’s most popular sites — like Branched Oak, McConaughy and Mahoney — which will continue to be restricted to RVs by reservation only.

The state closed all of its 11,000 primitive and improved campsites in early April to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier this month, it announced it would reopen limited RV camping in select sites starting Thursday.

It made its latest move after hearing an overwhelming demand for camping — even in areas where shower houses, swimming areas, playgrounds and other park amenities will remain closed, and only a limited number of primitive bathrooms will be open.