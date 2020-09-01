 Skip to main content
'We've come a long ways' — Niobrara celebrates new bridge, 17 months after flood washed old one way
Mormon Canal Bridge

The state opened the new Mormon Canal Bridge on Monday, permanently reconnecting the town of Niobrara with communities to the west.

Before March 13, 2019, the span over the Mormon Canal was a busy little bridge in rural northeast Nebraska, carrying an average of 1,000 vehicles a day.

But then a wall of ice and floodwater tore it loose and shoved it downstream, toward the mouth of the Missouri River.

“We watched the Mormon Canal Bridge float down the river, which at the time was quite the sight,” Kevin Domogalla, a district engineer with the state Department of Transportation, said Tuesday to a small crowd gathered on Nebraska 12. “We knew we had to put together a plan to replace that bridge as quickly as we can, as safely as we can.”

The bridge was an important link to the town of Niobrara, the visitors to the nearby state park, the students and teachers who lived across the river from the school, the ranchers who crossed it to feed their cows.

And they suffered when it was gone. Fifteen-minute drives turned into 100-mile journeys.

“From long commutes to work and school, the community had to endure a lot of hardships over the last year and a half,” Domogalla said.

But traffic started flowing over its permanent replacement Monday, two months ahead of schedule, and local and state officials marked the occasion with a roadside celebration Tuesday morning.

“We’ve come a long ways in the last 18 months since the flood,” Niobrara Mayor Jody Stark said.

His town relies heavily on those drawn to the area for its tourism, recreation, hunting and fishing opportunities.

“The dollars that are spent here in this community make a very huge impact, and when that bridge was destroyed, our local economy, it felt it.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts also spoke Tuesday, recalling the Panhandle snowstorm that turned to rain that fell on frozen ground, fueling “the most widespread natural disaster we’ve ever experienced in this state’s history.”

When the water receded, the state was left with 27 damaged or destroyed bridges and $200 million in highway repair bills. At one point, a third of the state’s roadways — 3,300 miles — were closed.

Niobrara

Contractors built a single-lane temporary bridge last year after the Mormon Canal Bridge was washed away by flooding.

The governor thanked Benesch for its engineering and Hawkins Construction for marshaling the $44 million project, which included a temporary one-lane bridge that helped reconnect the community in August 2019. Workers were already beginning to disassemble that bridge Tuesday, said Transportation Department spokeswoman Jeni Campana.

Monday’s opening of the Mormon Canal Bridge means the state has just one final flood-destroyed bridge left to replace — the U.S. 281 bridge over the Niobrara River south of Spencer. And that should be completed within a couple of months, Transportation Department Director Kyle Schneweis said.

