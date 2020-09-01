'We've come a long ways' — Niobrara celebrates new bridge, 17 months after flood washed old one way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before March 13, 2019, the span over the Mormon Canal was a busy little bridge in rural northeast Nebraska, carrying an average of 1,000 vehicles a day.

But then a wall of ice and floodwater tore it loose and shoved it downstream, toward the mouth of the Missouri River.

“We watched the Mormon Canal Bridge float down the river, which at the time was quite the sight,” Kevin Domogalla, a district engineer with the state Department of Transportation, said Tuesday to a small crowd gathered on Nebraska 12. “We knew we had to put together a plan to replace that bridge as quickly as we can, as safely as we can.”

The bridge was an important link to the town of Niobrara, the visitors to the nearby state park, the students and teachers who lived across the river from the school, the ranchers who crossed it to feed their cows.

And they suffered when it was gone. Fifteen-minute drives turned into 100-mile journeys.

“From long commutes to work and school, the community had to endure a lot of hardships over the last year and a half,” Domogalla said.