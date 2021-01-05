Weston woman hits second Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot in five months

For as rough as 2020 was for many Nebraskans, a Saunders County woman ended the year by winning a lottery jackpot.

Again.

On Monday, Margaret Furasek of Weston claimed her $138,000 Pick 5 jackpot from the Dec. 23 drawing, which occurred five months after she won a $94,000 jackpot July 21 in the same game.

The odds of winning the jackpot with any Pick 5 ticket is 1-in-501,942, according to a news release from the Nebraska Lottery.

Both tickets were purchased at the Weston 92 BP as part of a daily routine in which Furasek's husband, Tony, would buy a quick-pick ticket for his wife, and the couple would call her daughter every night to check the winning numbers.

Furasek declined an interview request from the Journal Star.

