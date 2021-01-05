 Skip to main content
Weston woman hits second Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot in five months
Weston woman hits second Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot in five months

The Nebraska Lottery said a Weston woman won a $138,000 jackpot playing Pick 5 — her second jackpot from the game in the past five months.

 Journal Star file photo

For as rough as 2020 was for many Nebraskans, a Saunders County woman ended the year by winning a lottery jackpot.

Again.

On Monday, Margaret Furasek of Weston claimed her $138,000 Pick 5 jackpot from the Dec. 23 drawing, which occurred five months after she won a $94,000 jackpot July 21 in the same game.

The odds of winning the jackpot with any Pick 5 ticket is 1-in-501,942, according to a news release from the Nebraska Lottery.

Both tickets were purchased at the Weston 92 BP as part of a daily routine in which Furasek's husband, Tony, would buy a quick-pick ticket for his wife, and the couple would call her daughter every night to check the winning numbers.

Furasek declined an interview request from the Journal Star.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

