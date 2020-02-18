Westbound I-80 reopens near Seward following semi fire

Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed near Seward for nearly three hours Tuesday morning following a semi fire.
Seward Fire and Rescue said the semi was on fire east of the Seward interchange. A thick cloud of black smoke was coming from the scene just before 8 a.m.
The driver left the cab and escaped uninjured, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Department. It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started.
Trooper Lewis #475 is currently out near MM 382 on I-80. Due to a Semi fire, traffic is near a standstill moving very slowly through heavy thick smoke. Avoid the area and take another route. pic.twitter.com/Ac9Ejlrox3— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) February 18, 2020
Traffic was diverted at the Milford interchange for more than two hours before the first westbound lane reopened, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas. Both lanes reopened around 11 a.m.