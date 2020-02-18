You are the owner of this article.
Westbound I-80 closed near Seward because of semi fire
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Seward are closed because of a semi trailer fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

Seward Fire and Rescue said the semi was on fire east of the Seward interchange. A thick cloud of black smoke was coming from the scene just before 8 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted at the Milford interchange, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for uppdates.

