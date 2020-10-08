 Skip to main content
WellCare of Nebraska to become Healthy Blue in January
WellCare of Nebraska to become Healthy Blue in January

WellCare of Nebraska is rebranding as Healthy Blue to reflect a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.

WellCare, the leading managed care provider of health benefits for Nebraska's Heritage Health Medicaid program, is working with Blue Cross Blue Shield to collaboratively provide Medicaid benefits across the state, according to a news release.

The name change will officially go into effect on Jan. 1. The health plan's approximately 83,000 members will be notified through the mail of the change and will receive new member ID cards by Jan 1.

When the name change takes effect, the current member website will redirect members to a new Healthy Blue website, and members will need to use new customer service phone numbers.

The name change will not affect members' health care coverage or providers.

Luna Stephens

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

