Website details significance of Nebraska shelterbelts

If you pay close attention, shelterbelts have an interesting story to tell.

“Windbreaks of the Great Plains” is the latest website put together by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agroforestry Center in Lincoln, along with federal and state agency partners. This site tells the story of these regionally popular plantings, starting with the history of the Dust Bowl and the Prairie States Forestry Project.

One of the site’s research tabs, titled “The Dirty Past,” tells the harrowing tale through lyrics from Woody Guthrie’s song, "The Great Dust Storm," along with a photograph of one of the great dust storms that pummeled portions of the Midwest in the 30s.

“The storm took place at sundown. It lasted through the night, when we looked out next morning, we saw a terrible sight. We saw outside our windows where wheat fields they had grown, was now a rippling ocean of dust the wind had blown,” Guthrie’s song croons.

Todd Kellerman and Gary Bentrup have both studied the Dust Bowl and clearly understand the implications it had on shaping agriculture’s history. In their roles, they help farmers and ranchers recognize that practices mitigating these types of conditions must not be a thing of the past.