Website details significance of Nebraska shelterbelts

If you pay close attention, shelterbelts have an interesting story to tell.
“Windbreaks of the Great Plains” is the latest website put together by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agroforestry Center in Lincoln, along with federal and state agency partners. This site tells the story of these regionally popular plantings, starting with the history of the Dust Bowl and the Prairie States Forestry Project.
One of the site’s research tabs, titled “The Dirty Past,” tells the harrowing tale through lyrics from Woody Guthrie’s song, "The Great Dust Storm," along with a photograph of one of the great dust storms that pummeled portions of the Midwest in the 30s.
“The storm took place at sundown. It lasted through the night, when we looked out next morning, we saw a terrible sight. We saw outside our windows where wheat fields they had grown, was now a rippling ocean of dust the wind had blown,” Guthrie’s song croons.
Todd Kellerman and Gary Bentrup have both studied the Dust Bowl and clearly understand the implications it had on shaping agriculture’s history. In their roles, they help farmers and ranchers recognize that practices mitigating these types of conditions must not be a thing of the past.
“I grew up playing in shelterbelts around the family farm in western Kansas, and I have always been interested in how we can use trees and shrubs in agricultural landscapes to accomplish a variety of purposes,” said Bentrup, a research landscape planner at the National Agroforestry Center.
Bentrup’s work focuses on developing tools and resources for designing agroforestry practices that provide production and environmental benefits.
Kellerman serves as a GIS specialist at the Agroforestry Center. His areas of interest are planning of agroforestry systems, variable-width buffers for water quality, agroforestry mapping and inventory and web-based mapping for outreach and technology transfer.
Kellerman said the USDA National Agroforestry Center and its federal and state agency partners are very excited about the development of a first-of-its-kind high-resolution tree cover map for Nebraska and Kansas.
“Any type of large-scale inventory of agroforestry practices, including windbreaks, is sorely lacking,” Kellerman said. “Knowing how much is out there and what the trends are is useful information.”
The interactive mapping section allows website visitors to compare the original windbreak planting locations with today’s landscape. There is also information about some of the innovative, and lucrative, uses for windbreaks.
“Some trees and shrubs can produce fruits, nuts, fuel, fodder or materials for crafts that can be sold or processed in order to diversify farm income,” he said. “In these cases, the crop is harvested from the trees and shrubs in a manner that does not impair the shelterbelt function.”
Other specialized windbreak uses include pollinator habitats and field buffers for organic production.
Kellerman said that to support pollinators, windbreaks should include a variety of plants that bloom at different times of the year. Plants that are used for bee nesting or provide undisturbed soil for ground nesting bees are also important, he added.
Shelterbelts can also be designed to intercept pesticides and chemical-laden dust to protect organic production fields and active pollinators.
All windbreaks, despite their purpose, need regular maintenance, Bentrup stressed.
He suggested performing several checkups a year, walking or driving alongside the windbreak to look for problem areas. Consider the following when examining a windbreak: Are the trees getting enough or too much water? Are trees getting enough sun? Do you see signs or symptoms of disease? Do you see damage from insects, livestock or wildlife? Are weeds choking out trees?
Removing diseased or dying trees as soon as possible will prevent insects and contamination of neighboring trees.
“In some cases, complete reestablishment of a windbreak may be a better option than renovation,” Bentrup added.
Kellerman and Bentrup outlined two USDA programs that provide assistance for windbreak establishment and renovation. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which provides financial and technical assistance to address natural resource concerns and delivers environmental benefits such as improved water and air quality, reduced soil erosion and sedimentation or improved or created wildlife habitat.
The Continuous Conservation Reserve Program is a land conservation program administered by the Farm Service Agency. In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers enrolled in the program agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from production and add plant species that will improve environmental health and quality. Contracts for CRP land are 10 to 15 years in length.
