Weather Service proposes flood stage adjustments on Missouri

The National Weather Service has proposed a couple of flood level adjustments on the Missouri River.
The proposed changes, released Monday, would lower the stage at which a minor flood is declared on the river at Omaha from 29 feet to 27 feet and the flood action/issuance stage from 25 to 21 feet. They also would raise the moderate flood level at Blair from 28.2 to 28.5 feet.
In the report, hydrologist David Pearson wrote that several parks and lowland areas in both Omaha and Council Bluffs flood when the river reaches 27 feet.
"Lowering action and minor flood stage to the proposed levels will improve public notification and awareness of lowland flooding around the Omaha/Council Bluffs metro and provide more lead time to high water threats along the Missouri River," Pearson wrote.
The changes come several months after Pearson proposed 19 flood stage changes to creeks and rivers in eastern Nebraska that were affected by last year's spring flooding.
He said at the time that he planned to propose some flood change stages on the Missouri, but had to wait for water levels to go down. The river did not drop below flood stage at all Nebraska points until early December.
Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will ramp up releases from the Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border this week to deal with an expected increase in snowmelt from areas in North and South Dakota.
The Corps said in a news release that current releases are 35,000 cubic feet per second and will increase to 38,000 on Thursday and 41,000 on Friday.
