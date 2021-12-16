Weather service confirms more tornadoes Wednesday than ever before in December

"Nothing like Kentucky, thank goodness," he said, referencing tornadoes last week that flattened towns and killed dozens of people. No deaths nor significant injuries have been reported in Nebraska.

For some, Thursday was a day to begin the cleanup, and for others, it was a chance to talk with others about the wild day.

In south-central Nebraska alone, Mangels said the weather service issued its first-ever dust storm warning, as well as its first snow squall warning as the storm wrapped around and brought accumulating snow to Dawson County.

In addition, the Hastings area saw some pretty significant hail that damaged homes and cars when the line of storms moved through, he said.

"The variety of inputs were pretty unprecedented," Mangels said, noting that the area covered by the Hastings office saw wind, hail, fires, dust and snow, all in a few short hours.

Farther east, the weather service office in Valley had confirmed two tornadoes in its area as of Thursday afternoon, one near Beaver Lake in Cass County and another across the Missouri River in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.