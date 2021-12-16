Weather service confirms more tornadoes Wednesday than ever before in December

Crews from the National Weather Service were out Thursday documenting what everyone in Nebraska already knew.
Wednesday was an unprecedented day in the history of Nebraska weather.
The state saw more tornadoes in four hours Wednesday than all the past December days added together.
Teams from Valley and Hastings weather service offices sent out to investigate areas where suspected tornadoes had hit were still working Thursday afternoon, and more surveys are planned Friday.
But it's evident the number of confirmed tornadoes from Wednesday will top the five that previously stood alone in the December record book.
"We've confirmed at least six, I believe, and they're still out working," said Aaron Mangels, a meteorologist in the weather service's Hastings office.
He said two of the tornadoes were in Adams County, another two were in Hamilton County, and two more were in Polk County.
Mangels said the teams had seen "fairly typical" tornado damage, including roof damage, destroyed farm buildings, uprooted trees and snapped power poles.
Kirt Smith, Hamilton County's emergency management director, said the county was fairly lucky to see only minor damage, which included the roof ripped off a building in Giltner, flipped-over pivot irrigation systems and some damage to buildings at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Aurora.
"Nothing like Kentucky, thank goodness," he said, referencing tornadoes last week that flattened towns and killed dozens of people. No deaths nor significant injuries have been reported in Nebraska.
For some, Thursday was a day to begin the cleanup, and for others, it was a chance to talk with others about the wild day.
In south-central Nebraska alone, Mangels said the weather service issued its first-ever dust storm warning, as well as its first snow squall warning as the storm wrapped around and brought accumulating snow to Dawson County.
In addition, the Hastings area saw some pretty significant hail that damaged homes and cars when the line of storms moved through, he said.
"The variety of inputs were pretty unprecedented," Mangels said, noting that the area covered by the Hastings office saw wind, hail, fires, dust and snow, all in a few short hours.
Farther east, the weather service office in Valley had confirmed two tornadoes in its area as of Thursday afternoon, one near Beaver Lake in Cass County and another across the Missouri River in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.
Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist in the Valley office, said damage in the areas the teams are investigating was fairly minor, "but there were pockets of significant damage."
Many more tornadoes are likely to be confirmed in the coming days.
Aegerter said it's almost certain there was a tornado in Columbus, where there was some pretty significant damage to trees and structures, and the weather service hopes to send a team there Friday.
There also were reports of tornadoes in Saunders County, including near the Ceresco and Ithaca areas.
In Richardson County, Deputy Emergency Management Director Kristy Richardson said tornado sirens were sounded in Humboldt, Shubert, Stella and Barada, as well as at Indian Cave State Park.
Richardson said damage in the county included buildings with roofs torn off, and downed trees and power poles.
Aegerter called the tornadoes "not completely unprecedented, but certainly rare." Prior to Wednesday, they've only happened twice before: in 1975 and in 2016.
What made them even more rare was the prolonged wind event that preceded them.
The entire state of Nebraska was under a high wind warning for most of the day Wednesday, and even places that didn't see tornadoes saw very high winds.
The Lincoln Airport recorded a wind gust of 93 mph, which appeared to be the highest in the state.
The high winds led to numerous power outages, and some people were still without power Thursday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., there were still 30 Lincoln Electric System customers in the northwest part of the city whose power had not yet been restored. About 100 Norris Public Power District customers, most in Gage and Seward counties, also were still in the dark.
Some other area counties had more widespread power outages.
According to Omaha Public Power District's website, 1,661 customers in Cass County were still without power Thursday afternoon, as were 1,247 in Richardson County.
Aegeter said the wind event likely met the technical definition of a derecho, which is a widespread, long-lived, straight-line wind storm that's usually associated with fast-moving thunderstorms.
After sparking thunderstorms and tornadoes in Nebraska, the storm kept moving east, spinning up tornadoes in Iowa and Minnesota.
As of Thursday afternoon, five fatalities in Midwest states had been linked to the storm.
