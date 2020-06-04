'We won’t allow that foolishness in our small town' — In the heart of Nebraska, a peaceful and powerful protest

They held Black Lives Matter signs and listened to speakers. They stretched out on the street in front of the old Carnegie Library, to visualize George Floyd’s final few minutes. They marched through the streets of Harvard, population 1,000, and they went home.

“It was exactly what I think they wanted it to be — peaceful,” the police chief said. “And I was grateful for that. They did it all on their own.”

Still, there was some fear Tuesday as the protest plan took shape. Harvard’s not always a harmonious town, said Guinyard, who taught physical education and coached there for several years before taking a similar job, with a long commute, at Omaha Nation Public Schools in Macy last year.

Since moving to Clay County in 2011, he and his family have experienced subtle and blatant racism, he said. And as a black teacher, he was often approached by other victims of injustices, seeking his help or advice or experience.

He thought about that as he watched the reaction to the killing in Minneapolis boil over to other communities, including Lincoln and Omaha.

“George Floyd was a spark, the straw that broke the camel’s back. It was about how can we clean up Harvard? We won’t allow that foolishness in our small town. What can we do?”