'We're here and we're Nebraskans' — Lincoln responds to Westboro Baptist Church picket

That so many Lincolnites and others showed up to support the LGBT community and to block the church should be taken as a signal of real change, Kyle Elder said.

“We’re seeing the death throes of what was before the community grows into something new,” he said, “which is people loving their neighbors.”

About halfway through the protest, Lanie Schlueter snapped a photo of friend Markuz Oziminski holding a sign that read “I’m with stupid” with the Westboro protesters in the background.

The two said they had seen plans for the counterprotest across social media all week and decided Thursday night they would attend.

“This is something I’m really passionate about, so I thought I’d come out here and express my opinions,” Oziminski said. “It’s disgusting that people actually think like this, that we deserve to die and God hates us.”

“Everyone deserves to live, which I think is just a baseline human right,” Oziminski added.

In a statement Friday, the Nebraska Family Alliance called the church "an awful, repugnant organization that has absolutely no association or affiliation of any kind with Nebraska Family Alliance or its staff."