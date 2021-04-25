'We have an undiscovered gem' -- Trail groups pushing for progress on unfinished Cowboy Trail

But then progress stalled, delayed by the one-two punch of statewide flooding in 2019 and the pandemic in 2020.

It’s not clear when trail work can resume, Duryea said.

The first grant-funded stage, Rushville to Hay Springs, is now in the federal permitting phase. He didn’t know how long that would take, but construction can’t begin until it’s complete.

“Every project is unique; it depends on what the review finds,” he said. “It can be a very long process.”

And because the state is taking that end of the trail one piece at a time, no permitting or design work has started on the stretch west of Hay Springs.

The wait could be costly, Elwood said. Two years ago, the combined grants and matching funds might have covered the 25 miles — enough limestone for the trail, enough lumber to deck 27 bridges.

Construction costs — particularly lumber — have exploded since then, and he doubts the funding will still be enough.

But not everybody is waiting. Once Game and Parks removed the rocks from the trail, people near Hay Springs began using the trail, Elwood said, and his group began maintaining it. Even if the state considers that stretch officially closed.