'We combine fantasy with good science' — Coronavirus comic created to teach, engage young Nebraskans

"It's a history of animal characters being able to impart information philosophy, a certain seriousness that works very well," Hall said. "Animals just have an empathy for us in the way in which they represent us metaphorically. As they stand in for humans, we're able to read and empathize without worrying about who they are, what they look like."

The virus itself and the antibody cells associated with it also have their own characters in the comic.

"The T cells ended up being dark assassins that protect your body against the virus and they also blow up infected cells," Diamond said. "The B cells that make antibodies (are) portrayed as woman rock climbers and they come down on ropes with their antibodies all ready to toss them at the virus. (Bob has) embedded these biological entities with personalities."

Although Diamond and Hall are working with researchers and scientists from the Nebraska Center for Virology and University of Nebraska Medical Center to understand the concepts of the virus, they have both found themselves using the comic and its characters to better understand the virus.

"That's kind of what I would like kids to be able to come away with," Hall said. "That they have at least a concept of what's really happening and how it's working and they can have at least a conversation."