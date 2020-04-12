'We are the church' — drive-thru Easter service in Beatrice brings community together

If you took a step outside in Gage County early Sunday morning, you may have heard the car horns.
Instead of a traffic jam or cattle herds blocking the road, the honking was in celebration of Easter Sunday.
If one had chosen to investigate the sudden chorus, they would have found signs like: "Glad you are here!" and "NO restrooms available" along the way to the Gage County Fairgrounds. There, one would come upon a parking lot full of cars, a semi-truck flatbed full of musicians and a priest on a scissor lift.
Almost giddily, the Rev. Ernesto Medina of St. John Lutheran Church explained the "Easter Extravaganza."
The idea for the drive-thru service, which Medina called "beyond-denomination," came after Gov. Pete Ricketts gave guidelines to religious leaders on how to keep traditions alive during the coronavirus pandemic.
So cars were ushered into several neat rows while being reminded to not get out and to tune their radio to 107.5 FM.
"This feels like an Apollo mission," Medina said. "We're just landing on the moon."
At 9 a.m., music by the St. John Sanctuary band came over the air waves as the Rev. Kathee Forrest of Holy Cross Lutheran Church presided. Medina, the preacher, offered sermons.
While anyone in range could get an earful of an out-of-sorts Easter service, only those seated in their cars at the fairgrounds could see the religious leaders standing in the rain.
Before the service, Medina spelled out what exactly he was trying to achieve.
"We all have a hunger to be in relation with everyone else," he said. "And we had something to offer that would be a healing option."
With the obvious obstacles to conducting a usual Easter service, Medina said he was focused on creating community.
"We're trying not to sugar-coat anything, you know?" he said. "Where do they take God when they cannot be in church? I firmly believe that we are the hope."
Medina, who has been a priest for 32 years, had never been in such a situation. But, he said, he wasn't too afraid.
"I actually think I was born for this," he said. "If I can't preach hope to people after all these years, then I shouldn't be a preacher."
The unusual feelings were shared by his congregants.
"After Palm Sunday, it just didn't feel like Holy Week," said Amy Hansen, whose family is usually in the choir but wasn't this year. "But we realized that the church building was just a place. We are the church, you know?"
Medina ended the service with a final message:
"Beatrice and Gage County — it appears our churches are nothing but empty tombs. So the questions is: where is Jesus? From here, from this scissor lift, I can see Jesus. In each car, there is Jesus. You are the feet and hands of Jesus. Jesus is alive. God bless you."
A couple hours later, after a baptism, Medina reflected on the service. He was grateful for his team.
"This is just truly a great staff," he said. "We're one team, one voice, we trust each other and that really showed today."
Being a Lutheran church, Medina brought up the tradition of communion, and compared it to the situation at hand.
"Clearly we're not going to be giving out communion for a long time, but we have the opportunity to give communion to the community that's more than bread and wine," he said.
As for the future, Medina said they would still do weekly services online, and continue to preach hope.
"These people are beautiful," he said. "We will continue to celebrate the way our and other communities fill with love."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.