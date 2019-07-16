He didn’t plan to help put the first man on the moon.
Dave Straub thought he’d be a farmer, like his father and his grandfather, raising white-faced Hereford cattle in Cass County, his future already scripted. Elementary school in Avoca, high school at St. Bernard’s in Nebraska City, a lifetime firmly rooted on the ground.
Then there was a knock on their farmhouse door the summer after Straub finished his sophomore year of high school. A salesman convinced him and his father to take a radio and TV repair correspondence course.
He would complete a lesson, drop it in the mail, wait for a grade and repeat. Back at school, he convinced the nuns to count it as credit, and to add it to his schedule.
“Instead of studying Latin, I studied radio and TV,” he said this week. “I figured it was much more useful.”
It was. A dozen years later, the former farm boy sat in the firing room at Kennedy Space Center surrounded by hundreds of scientists and engineers and technicians and dignitaries, listening to the countdown in his headphones, monitoring the rocket and waiting to help make history — even if he didn’t fully grasp that at the time.
“I realize it more now, but back then it was a job.” he said. “A very exciting job.”
He searched Omaha and Lincoln for work after high school, but employers were wary of his Selective Service classification — 1A, available for military service.
They weren’t going to hire someone who could be drafted, he said.
“I was 18 years old, but, hell, I can’t find a good job until I’m out of the service.”
So he went in, signing up for four years with the Air Force. He learned microwave communications and worked on the Snark missile at Cape Canaveral. And when he got out, the 22-year-old had no trouble finding good jobs. First, he helped develop the Titan missile system for Martin Company, and in 1965, Boeing hired him to work on the Apollo program.
There was so much work to be done at Kennedy Space Center, and by so many people. Building the firing and telemetry rooms, installing the radio equipment and instrumentation.
Straub was in charge of a crew that monitored multiple readings from the Boeing-built first-stage rocket — one of three that would be stacked, like a bomb, beneath the astronauts. They watched fuel levels and pressures, battery voltage, water temperature — the measurements relayed to their chart recorders, red and blue pens scratching on a rolling paper scroll.
It was a matter of go or no-go, life or death: If the transmitted data pushed the pens above or below accepted levels — if fuel pressure dropped or spiked, for instance — Straub and his crew could break in, and the countdown could stop.
But they were also keeping a record, in case of catastrophe. “If something happened and it blew up,” he said, “we’d need to know why.”
They launched missile after missile, testing and perfecting the Saturn rocket system. They sent men into orbit on rehearsal runs.
“We heard the rumble many times,” said Donitta Straub, who grew up in Tecumseh and was raising the first five of their seven children about 15 miles from the launch pad. “Sometimes, we’d see the explosion in the sky if the rockets blew up.”
And sometimes, when they knew a launch was scheduled, she and her friends would make a day of it, watching it from the shore of Cocoa Beach.
Dave would stay with Boeing for a few more years, and then he and Donitta moved back to Nebraska. They kept up with a few crew members at first, but they got busy raising a big family and running a lower-tech business — selling and servicing and installing windmills — from their home near Syracuse.
The 81-year-old had forgotten some of the details about his time in Florida. But it’s coming back, propelled by all of the interest in the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
He’s been online, studying photos taken in the firing room the day they launched Apollo 11, though he hasn’t found himself yet.
“It was always the bigwigs in front,” he said. “There were many, many, many people involved. Us working guys in the back really didn’t get photographed.”
But he can still picture the countdown that started three days earlier, and the silence in the big room as the seconds ticked down, knowing how many things had to go right, and what could happen if one went wrong.
“That was very, very serious and stressful,” he said. “But we all had a job to do, and if we performed it, and the missile performed, it would be a success.”
Their job was done moments after liftoff. Once the missile cleared 300 feet, the crew at Johnson Space Center in Houston took over.
Donitta watched the landing with neighbors. The recent coverage of the anniversary is taking her back; she’s having a blast remembering the fashion and styles of the late ’60s. It’s also reminding her how monumental that moment was.
“It’s only until we get 50 years later that you think, ‘My god, that was history we made,’” she said. “We have a whole different perspective about it now than we did then.”
A few days after the launch, on July 20, 1969, Straub returned to the firing room. He watched Neil Armstrong make it to the moon, surrounded by others who helped the astronaut get there.
The silence in the room broke. “When he announced one small step, it was a big huge applause.”