Watch now: Wilber residents celebrate 61st Czech Festival, remember beginnings

WILBER — Sixty-one years ago, Doris Ourecky brought her young children to what her 1,400-person town believed would be a small celebration of Czech heritage.

Things didn’t go according to plan.

When 10,000 people arrived, festival organizers were overwhelmed. Ourecky said they were in a frenzy to make more food for the unexpected crowd, roasting duck after duck in neighborhood kitchens.

“It was a nightmare,” Ourecky said Saturday, laughing.

The town decided to give it another go the following year, this time with enough concessions for everyone. The Nebraska Czech Society, formed for the purpose of hosting the event, found the second festival to be a success.

This weekend, the town is continuing the tradition by holding the 61st annual Wilber Czech Festival.

The Czech capital of the U.S. kicked off the festivities Friday afternoon with an art show, children’s parade and music from several local bands.

Saturday morning, the fun continued with traditional Czech dancing and the annual Duck and Dumpling Run.

By afternoon, the hot sun beat down on thousands of festival-goers as they watched the parade and listened to the trill of the Wilber-Clatonia Alumni Band.

Another parade will be held Sunday afternoon.

Saturday evening, competition in the Miss Czech-Slovak pageant began. It featured candidates from Nebraska, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Kansas. The winner will be announced Sunday evening.

Cecilia Minchow of Lincoln is representing Nebraska this weekend.

Ourecky remembers the first Miss Czech-Slovak pageant. She used to be much more involved in its planning process, but the now-87-year-old has had to relinquish a few of her duties.

Even though her role has shifted, Ourecky hasn’t missed a Czech Festival.

Today, she's president of the Wilber Czech Museum. She sits in the air-conditioned space as hundreds filter in.

“They come from all over,” she said. “You just never know where they’re going to be from.”

The festival has even welcomed several visitors from the Czech Republic.

She recommends visitors try an authentic Czech beer from the Fox Hole Tavern or stop by the historic Hotel Wilber for a look around. She’s sure all will be impressed with the festival’s selection of Czech food.

Ourecky’s granddaughter, Brandi Burkett, sits next to the museum guest book, encouraging her Czech brothers and sisters to sign.

They wear dresses with frilly collars and vests with red stitching. Visitors with flower crowns stop to read the plaques next to a costume display.

Burkett hasn’t missed a Czech festival either. The family has a passion for celebrating its heritage, and she shares that enthusiasm.

“We’re all from somewhere,” she said. “I think it's important for people to know and understand where they came from, and carry on those values into the next generation to come.”

For Ourecky, attending the Czech Festival is a no-brainer no matter the weather.

She was there when Robert F. Kennedy dedicated Wilber’s Czech Village in 1968, and she’ll continue to come as long as she can.

“I just enjoy visiting with the people and getting to know more about it every year,” she said.