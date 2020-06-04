Watch Now: 'We won’t allow that foolishness in our small town' — In the heart of Nebraska, a peaceful and powerful protest

Harvard’s police chief showed up at the protest in short sleeves, because he wasn’t expecting trouble.
“I’m not in favor of any excessive force at all,” Wayne Alley said from the steps of the small city hall. “And I’m for everything that you guys stand for. I wish you the best of luck.”
The town’s only black man was there with a microphone, because he’d started this.
“I woke up that morning and thought we needed to do something,” Jermaine Guinyard said a day later. “Even in small-town Nebraska, we may not deal with police brutality, but we have injustice and inequality to deal with.”
The running back who helped carry Harvard to the six-man football state championship in November was there, too, because Guinyard, his former teacher and coach, needed his help — and his connections.
“My role was putting it out there,” said David Reazola. “Mr. G’s not a social media guy. I have a pretty decent platform. But it was pretty cool how quickly the word spread.”
And that is how an estimated 50 people — many of them students, but some of them families pushing strollers — gathered Tuesday in the center of their small town, in the south-centeral part of the state, to protest the killing of a black man by a Minneapolis police officer, and to call attention to the work that needs to be done in their own community.
They held Black Lives Matter signs and listened to speakers. They stretched out on the street in front of the old Carnegie Library, to visualize George Floyd’s final few minutes. They marched through the streets of Harvard, population 1,000, and they went home.
“It was exactly what I think they wanted it to be — peaceful,” the police chief said. “And I was grateful for that. They did it all on their own.”
Still, there was some fear Tuesday as the protest plan took shape. Harvard’s not always a harmonious town, said Guinyard, who taught physical education and coached there for several years before taking a similar job, with a long commute, at Omaha Nation Public Schools in Macy last year.
Since moving to Clay County in 2011, he and his family have experienced subtle and blatant racism, he said. And as a black teacher, he was often approached by other victims of injustices, seeking his help or advice or experience.
He thought about that as he watched the reaction to the killing in Minneapolis boil over to other communities, including Lincoln and Omaha.
“George Floyd was a spark, the straw that broke the camel’s back. It was about how can we clean up Harvard? We won’t allow that foolishness in our small town. What can we do?”
But as Reazola, the running back and recent grad, was rallying his followers on Snapchat and Instagram, he began getting pushback. This wasn’t intended as an anti-law enforcement rally, but that’s how some viewed it.
“We received a lot of hate, even from our own community members. They said, ‘There’s no need for you guys to do this. It doesn’t need to happen.’”
Then his posts started circulating in Hastings, 20 miles to the west, and that worried him.
“What if someone who has no respect for what we’re trying to do here comes to our town and decides they’re going to vandalize it?”
Guinyard and Reazola didn’t know what to expect as 7 p.m. approached. They showed up 30 minutes early, alone in front of city hall. They decided they’d remain, Reazola said. Even if it was just the two of them.
“Then people just started flooding in. It was crazy.”
Pastors from Harvard and Clay Center spoke. The police chief and his officer spoke. Guinyard took the microphone, and told the crowd what would happen next.
As crazy as it sounds, he said, lay down.
“So you guys can understand and see in context what it was like for that man to have to be on the ground, with his head on the ground. … That’s what the world saw, and we need to make sure we experience what the world saw.”
The students put down their water bottles and signs and stretched out on their stomachs. Parents and toddlers followed.
Reazola broke the silence a few moments later.
“Picture yourself with four men, one with his knee on your neck, no one helping you, nothing but helpless is what you feel. Helpless.”
He asked them to think about mothers and fathers getting the news their child had died. He asked them to think about fear, and losing their breath, and feeling their heart racing and their body going numb, but they can’t fight because they’re in handcuffs.
“As we get close to finishing up here, picture yourself in the most devastating and heartbreaking way you can die, laying here helpless.”
The 18-year-old gave the crowd a final instruction — for any student who hadn’t graduated yet to stand.
“I want you to pick someone up who’s on the ground struggling,” he told them. “Pick them up, give them a hand, tell them you love them, give them a hug and that you’ll be there for them, no matter what.”
Reazola planned that last part after Guinyard had asked him to help. He knows Harvard and other small Nebraska towns have problems, he said, even if they’re not always obvious.
“I feel like that deep down, there’s always people who feel like they shouldn’t respect others for skin color, race, gender and sexuality.”
But he’s leaving soon to study business at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and he wanted younger students to realize their responsibility as leaders.
“I wanted them to know they can be the difference-makers.”
The protest ended with a march, and the night ended peacefully.
The next day, Reazola called the experience amazing. The protesters seemed to leave feeling empowered, closer than they were before they gathered.
“It was cool to feel unity in the community. So many people who were there felt connected.”
