 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Watch now: Volunteers in O'Neill paint 'world's largest Shamrock' red for Husker game

  • Updated
  • 0

As Huskers prepare to play Saturday in Ireland, it is only fitting that O’Neill, the Irish capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle.

On Friday night, the O’Neill Men’s Club and other volunteers stopped traffic at the intersection of U.S. highways 20 and 281, where the 65-foot-by-55-foot "World’s Largest Shamrock" is permanently in cement, and painted it red.

O’Neill has some Big Red ties in Saturday’s game. Coach Scott Frost attended grade school at O’Neill in 1980-81 when his father, Larry, coached the O’Neill Eagles. And O’Neill’s Wyatt Liewer, a wide receiver for the Huskers, will be suited up for the game.

It took just less than an hour for volunteers to complete the project. The shamrock, outlined in white, includes Liewer’s No. 85.

People are also reading…

'Flat Herbie' is appearing all over Ireland with Husker fans
Residents of Irish Capital of Nebraska cheering on Huskers, visiting sister city
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How alcohol may solve our global food crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News