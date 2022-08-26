Watch now: Volunteers in O'Neill paint 'world's largest Shamrock' red for Husker game

As Huskers prepare to play Saturday in Ireland, it is only fitting that O’Neill, the Irish capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle.
On Friday night, the O’Neill Men’s Club and other volunteers stopped traffic at the intersection of U.S. highways 20 and 281, where the 65-foot-by-55-foot "World’s Largest Shamrock" is permanently in cement, and painted it red.
O’Neill has some Big Red ties in Saturday’s game. Coach Scott Frost attended grade school at O’Neill in 1980-81 when his father, Larry, coached the O’Neill Eagles. And O’Neill’s Wyatt Liewer, a wide receiver for the Huskers, will be suited up for the game.
It took just less than an hour for volunteers to complete the project. The shamrock, outlined in white, includes Liewer’s No. 85.
Photos: Nebraska in Ireland for season opener
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans and other tourists walk near Dublin Castle ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The River Liffey as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
A bird flies over the River Liffey as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Graeme Derham of Dublin performs in the Temple Bar district Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Temple Bar district as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Husker, Wildcat, Irish and American flags fly over a bar in Dublin on Tuesday as fans arrive in advance of Saturday's Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Signs welcome Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The courtyard at Dublin Castle in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
St. Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Temple Bar in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Bridges over the River Liffey as the sun begins to set in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Shadows and people as the sun begins to set Tuesday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife, Angela, arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska players Alante Brown (left) and Kamonte Grimes arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Husker linemen Brant Banks (from left), Hunter Anthony and Teddy Prochazka chat with coach Scott Frost as they arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Casey Thompson (11) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska coach Scott Frost arrives for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Jay Terry, Nebraska assistant athletic director for equipment operations, arrives for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin. Terry spent months preparing for the Huskers' overseas trip to face Northwestern.
ANNA REED, WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players Travis Vokolek (from left), Ezra Miller and Chris Hickman arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander arrives for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Eteva Mauga-Clements (front) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Defensive players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, the Nebraska athletic director, and Angela, his wife, arrive alongside players for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players Travis Vokolek (83), Ezra Miller (66), Chris Hickman (87) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players walk to the edge of the field at Aviva Stadium following Wednesday's practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
ANNA REED, WORLD-HERALD
Gabe Ervin Jr., (22) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson (99) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Reimer (28) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator for Nebraska, speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crew members cleans between seats at Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) smiles during a Husker practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson (44) signals to his teammates during practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy (6) and the Huskers practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich (42) dances during practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska practices Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska quarterbacks Chubba Purdy (left) and Casey Thompson warm up during practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Huskers practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive back Quinton Newsome is shown during practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson (44) is shown during practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) and the Huskers practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) and the Huskers practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer (4) and the Huskers practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
A Nebraska lineman tries to catch a ball with one hand during practice Thursday near Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska strength & conditioning coach Zach Duval shown during practice Thursday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska coach Scott Frost speaks to the media Thursday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska coach Scott Frost speaks inside Aviva Stadium after practice Thursday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
An Aviva Stadium worker paints football field lines on the grass Thursday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
An outside view of Aviva Stadium, where Nebraska will play Northwestern in the Aer Lingus Classic on Saturday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
A you fans takes a photo as thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jason Thomsen, of Elkhorn, Neb., cheers alongside thousands during a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
People walk through a tour at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jonathan Santana, a visitor experience ambassador, pours a pint during a tour at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A view of Dublin, Ireland, from the top of the Guinness Storehouse on Thursday. Aviva Stadium can be seen in the distance. The stadium is where Nebraska and Northwestern will play Saturday in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A pint at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, the Nebraska head football coach, leads some players onto the stage as thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Donna Berryman, of Bellevue, Neb., cheers alongside thousands during a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Meabh Corcoran, 5, of Dublin, watches as the Cornhusker marching band perform during a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Herbie Husker leads fans in a chant as thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Cornhusker marching band performs as thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
People walk through a tour at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, the Nebraska athletic director, takes a photo as thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Merrion Square Park in Dublin on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Fans stretch all the way to the back fence as thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Charles and Charlene Tilson, of Elwood, Neb., received a signed football to congratulate them on 50 years of marriage during a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A pint at the Guinness Storehouse with a view of Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, the Nebraska athletic director, speaks as thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan holds out Flat Herbie for a photo as thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The spirit squad performs as thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker players smile on stage as thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!