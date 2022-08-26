Watch now: Volunteers in O'Neill paint 'world's largest Shamrock' red for Husker game

As Huskers prepare to play Saturday in Ireland, it is only fitting that O’Neill, the Irish capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle.

On Friday night, the O’Neill Men’s Club and other volunteers stopped traffic at the intersection of U.S. highways 20 and 281, where the 65-foot-by-55-foot "World’s Largest Shamrock" is permanently in cement, and painted it red.

O’Neill has some Big Red ties in Saturday’s game. Coach Scott Frost attended grade school at O’Neill in 1980-81 when his father, Larry, coached the O’Neill Eagles. And O’Neill’s Wyatt Liewer, a wide receiver for the Huskers, will be suited up for the game.

It took just less than an hour for volunteers to complete the project. The shamrock, outlined in white, includes Liewer’s No. 85.