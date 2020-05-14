You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Video of semi crash with cows in Neligh
WATCH NOW: Video of semi crash with cows in Neligh

A semi missed the corner in Neligh, and the surveillance camera at Lucky Joe's Liquor showed cows flying. This video from Lucky Joe's Liquor and the Antelope County News may be disturbing to some. 

It has gone viral nationwide, appearing on ABC stations, Fox, CBS and TND.

Wrong-way moose on the loose in Gage County

Wrong-way moose on the loose in Gage County

The moose made his first appearance outside of Ainsworth last year. He wandered south past Ravenna and Hastings, spent some time in Kansas, and emerged back in Nebraska earlier this month near Wilber.

