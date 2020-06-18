Watch Now: Video of Kearney police officer restoring flag goes viral
View Comments
editor's pick

Watch Now: Video of Kearney police officer restoring flag goes viral

{{featured_button_text}}

Fox News and others have shared the video. Fox posted: "A police officer in Nebraska was caught on camera saving an American flag that had fallen outside of a local business."

Photos: American flags in Lincoln and throughout Nebraska

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Mahoney State Park's new climbing wall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News