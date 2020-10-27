Watch Now: Trump rallies supporters in crucial 2nd congressional district

NDP Chair Jane Kleeb said at an early afternoon appearance in Omaha that Trump had failed as president in the response to the pandemic.

“As Democrats, we believe in science and we believe in following the guidance of public health experts,” Kleeb said. “Democrats are getting our message out today, and we’re doing it in a way that complies with the best practices set out by the CDC.”

Republicans who spoke before Trump largely focused on the economic recovery from the pandemic, supporting law enforcement and the president’s appointments to federal courts, including the Supreme Court.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said few people outside her state had heard her name before six months ago “when liberals started kicking me in the head” over the decisions she made in response to the COVID-19 outbreak there, where cases have gone up 36% over the last two weeks.

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer — who the president said was his "favorite senator from the state of Nebraska," referencing his feud with Nebraska's Sen. Ben Sasse — called Trump a straight shooter who looks people in the eye and tells them exactly what he’s going to do — a trait Nebraskans appreciate.