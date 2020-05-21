WATCH NOW: Ricketts sets rules to reopen bars and movie theaters, pools and zoos

Venues hosting receptions for weddings and funerals can host 50% of a room's capacity, with social distancing rules still in play.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said later Thursday that Lincoln will adopt the governor's new directed health measure to ensure Lancaster County residents have the clearest guidance on what kinds of gatherings and business operations are allowed.

Still, city officials and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department staff will continue to monitor hospital capacity, caseload, the infection rate and work with operators of larger venues who must submit their reopening plans to the health department under the new measure.

Wherever people are gathered though, health department staff will expect them to follow the rules, city officials said.

What he has been trying to do, the governor said, is "find the right balance" in imposing and then gradually lifting restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus and allow the state's health care system, and specifically hospitals, to be able to manage the load.

"People have been cautious," he said, "and I think that's a good thing."

"We're getting through this together," the governor said.